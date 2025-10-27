5 Sacred Dishes Savoured In Chhat Puja 2025

By: Rahul M | October 27, 2025
Chhath Puja, an ancient Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Goddess Shashthi Devi (Chhathi Maiya)
The four-day festival- Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya- is marked by purity, fasting, and the preparation of traditional dishes made with natural ingredients
The festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees prepare Kaddu Bhat, a simple yet cleansing meal made with bottle gourd cooked in ghee and served with steamed rice
Rasiyao or Rasiya Kheer is prepared during Kharna, the second day of the festival. This sweet dish combines rice, jaggery, ginger, and cardamom
A signature delicacy of Chhath, Thekua is made by deep-frying a dough of wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, ghee, and grated coconut
Made with powdered rice and jaggery, Kasar is an energy-boosting food that helps devotees stay warm and nourished during the winter season
An essential item in the Chhath Puja basket, coconuts are decorated with swastika and Om symbols using vermilion. Rich in healthy fats, fiber, and minerals, coconuts are considered auspicious
