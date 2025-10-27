 Chhath Puja 2025 Sunrise Timing: Usha Arghya And Parana Shubh Muhurat, Correct Time To Break 36-Hours Fast
The fourth and concluding day of Chhath Puja falls on October 28, 2025. On this day, devotees perform the sacred Usha Arghya, offering prayers to the rising sun to conclude their 36-hour nirjala fast.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

As the rising sun paints the sky in shades of gold, devotees across India gear up to celebrate the final and most awaited day of Chhath Puja 2025, a festival that honours Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Marked by deep faith, fasting, and prayers offered to the sun, this ancient tradition symbolises gratitude, purity, and the balance between nature and humanity.

Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 | X/ @Satyamraj_in

Chhath Puja Usha Arghya timings

According to Drik Panchang, here are the significant timings to remember:

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 5:39 PM

Shashthi Tithi ends: 7:59 AM

Purva Ashadha Nakshatra ends: 3:45 PM

Brahma Muhurat: 4:48 AM to 5:39 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 5:13 AM to 6:30 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 1:56 PM to 2:41 PM

Rahu Kalam: 2:52 PM to 4:15 PM

article-image

The fast, which begins on the third day with Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers to the setting sun), is broken only after offering Usha Arghya, marking the completion of the ritual with reverence and devotion.

Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025 | Canva

Rituals and significance

Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi, holds special importance in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, though its devotion now resonates across the nation.

On the final day, devotees gather near rivers, ponds, or ghats before sunrise. They offer fruits, Thekua (a special jaggery-based sweet), sugarcane, and coconuts to the sun while chanting traditional hymns.

The ritual of Usha Arghya celebrates new beginnings and the power of the morning sun, symbolizing light triumphing over darkness. Devotees pray for the prosperity, longevity, and happiness of their loved ones.

