Neena Gupta Swears By This Ultimate Travel Outfit: Here’s Why

Neena Gupta |

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is giving a masterclass in effortless travel fashion-and it’s all about going back to the basics. In a recent Instagram video posted on October 26, the acclaimed actress shared why she considers the traditional Indian salwar kameez the perfect outfit for women on the go.

Comfort meets practicality

While many prefer track pants, co-ord sets, or oversized airport looks, Neena believes the salwar kameez offers a balance of comfort, elegance, and functionality that few modern outfits can match. Speaking in Hindi, she explained that the design of the salwar-with its narrow cuff (pocha) and ankle-length fit-makes it especially travel-friendly.

According to Neena, the cuff should be 12 inches narrow so that the fabric doesn’t drag on dirty bathroom floors, whether you’re on a train, plane, or bus. “When you go to the bathroom, the floor is often wet or unclean. With a shorter, fitted cuff, your salwar stays clean and neat,” she advised.

A dupatta that doubles up

The actor also praised the multi-purpose dupatta, calling it a travel essential. “If you feel cold, the dupatta works perfectly as a shawl,” she said, adding that it provides warmth and modesty while keeping your travel look chic.

Neena encouraged women to style the salwar kameez according to their comfort. Pairing the outfit with traditional juttis gives it a desi touch, while sneakers make it more casual and travel-ready. “It’s not only comfortable but also smart and presentable,” she noted.

Embracing the Indian suit as everyday travelwear

This isn’t the first time Neena Gupta has inspired fans with her practical yet fashion-forward advice. Known for blending comfort with culture, the “Badhaai Ho” star often celebrates Indian textiles and silhouettes for their timeless appeal.

With her latest tip, Neena makes a compelling case for reviving the salwar kameez as an ideal travel outfit- one that’s versatile, hygienic, and effortlessly stylish.