PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes To Devotees On Chhath Mahaparv; Know The Significance Of Four-Day Festival

PM Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: AIR

Chhath Puja 2025 is one of the most revered Hindu festivals which is celebrated with immense devotion and purity across India, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this four-day festival emphasises gratitude, discipline, and harmony with nature.

The sacred four-day festival concluded on Tuesday morning, October 28, 2025, with 'Usha Arghya' across India as the country commemorates the conclusion of this holy celebration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt greetings to all households, praising their involvement in the lively, community-oriented festivities.

Prime Minister Modi extended warm wishes for Chhath

PM Modi shared his wishes on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja."

He also congratulated the families for their participation and commitment to the festival, "Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival, along with all the fasting devotees and devotees! May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated." wrote PM Narendra Modi.

भगवान सूर्यदेव को प्रात:कालीन अर्घ्य के साथ आज महापर्व छठ का शुभ समापन हुआ। चार दिवसीय इस अनुष्ठान के दौरान छठ पूजा की हमारी भव्य परंपरा के दिव्य दर्शन हुए। समस्त व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं सहित पावन पर्व का हिस्सा बने अपने सभी परिवारजनों का हृदय से अभिनंदन! छठी मइया की असीम कृपा से… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2025

PM Modi urged citizens to share Chhath Puja songs

On the third day of Chhath, Sandhya Arghaya, the prime minister, urged citizens to share the devotional songs of the Chhath puja. He shared a music track on X and wrote, "Heartfelt Chhath Puja evening arghya wishes to all my family members across the country. On this sacred occasion, our tradition of offering arghya to the setting sun is very unique. May there be welfare for all by the grace of Lord Surya, may everyone attain happiness, prosperity, and success in life. This is the wish. Jai Chhathi Maiya!"

देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों को महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। इस पावन अवसर पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करने की हमारी परंपरा बहुत विशिष्ट है। सूर्यदेव की कृपा से सबका कल्याण हो, सबको जीवन में सुख-संपदा और सफलता की प्राप्ति हो, यही कामना है। जय छठी मइया!… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2025

Significance of Usha Arghya (Morning Offering)

Chhath Puja, also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, or Surya Shashthi, holds a special importance in the Hindu religion. On the final day, devotees gather again before dawn to offer Usha Arghya, the offering to the rising Sun. This marks the conclusion of the fast. After praying for family happiness, health and well-being, Vratis break their long nirjala fast. The offerings symbolize gratitude, prosperity and thankfulness for life's sustenance.