Shreyas Iyer Suffers Internal Bleeding Due To Rib Cage Injury: How Serious Can This Condition Get & What Is The Recovery Period?

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has reportedly been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Sydney following a rib cage injury that led to internal bleeding. The incident occurred during the third ODI against Australia, where Iyer sustained the injury after taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey.

According to reports, the 30-year-old ODI vice-captain experienced severe discomfort upon returning to the dressing room and was immediately taken to the hospital. Initially, Iyer was expected to be sidelined for around three weeks, but medical experts now suggest that his recovery period could extend much longer due to internal complications.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is a Rib Cage injury?

A rib cage injury, commonly referred to as a rib fracture, occurs when one or more of the ribs crack or break due to trauma. These injuries are often the result of high-impact incidents such as sports collisions, car accidents, or falls. However, experts note that ribs can also fracture from repetitive stress or severe coughing in rare cases.

In most situations, surgery isn’t required unless the broken rib has damaged internal organs. Treatment typically includes rest, ice application, and controlled breathing exercises to manage pain and prevent complications. Recovery time usually ranges from four to six weeks, depending on the severity of the fracture and any associated injuries.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Types of Rib fractures

Doctors categorise rib fractures as either displaced or non-displaced:

-Displaced fractures: The bone fragments shift out of alignment, leaving a visible gap at the fracture site. These are more severe and often require surgical correction.

-Non-displaced fractures: The bone remains in alignment despite being cracked, and generally heals with conservative treatment.

Rib bones are among the sturdier bones in the body, so breaking them typically requires significant force. Studies suggest that nearly 30% of chest trauma cases result in at least one broken rib.

Signs and symptoms to watch for

Common symptoms of a rib fracture include:

-Sharp or severe chest pain that worsens with breathing, coughing, or movement.

-Tenderness and swelling near the injury site.

-Bruising or discolouration around the chest area.

-Difficulty breathing or discomfort when inhaling deeply.

Possible complications of a Rib fracture

While rib injuries usually heal with rest, they can lead to serious health risks if not managed properly. Some potential complications include:

-Organ damage: Since the rib cage protects vital organs like the heart, lungs, liver, and spleen, a broken rib can puncture or damage these organs, leading to internal bleeding or life-threatening conditions.

-Breathing issues: Fractured ribs make deep breathing painful, which can cause shallow breathing and increase the risk of pneumonia or collapsed lungs (pneumothorax).

Recovery and prevention

Experts advise avoiding strenuous activity until fully healed and practicing deep-breathing exercises under medical supervision to prevent lung complications. Athletes are also encouraged to use protective gear to minimize the risk of chest injuries during high-contact sports.

As of now, Shreyas Iyer’s condition remains under observation, and his return to cricket will depend on how his body responds to treatment and recovery in the coming weeks.