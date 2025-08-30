'Ladduu Wale Bappa': Raipur's Ganesh Idol Gives Modak To Devotees Straight Into Their Hands

In Raipur’s Phool Chowk Badhai Para Road, an extraordinary Ganpati idol has gone viral for a unique reason, Bappa is quite literally offering laddus to his devotees. A video circulating online shows worshippers feeding elaichi dana to Mushakraj, Ganpati’s sacred vahana (mouse), and within seconds, laddus begin to roll out from Ganpati’s hand. The heartwarming sight has left both children and adults amazed, with many believing it is as if Ganpati Bappa himself is serving prasad.

The joy of children

Among the most delighted are children. In one viral clip, a little boy is seen jumping with joy as he receives a modak-like laddu directly from Bappa’s hand. His wide-eyed celebration captures the pure innocence of faith and fun, making viewers across the internet smile. Families visiting the pandal say that this playful yet divine experience makes their darshan feel extra special this Ganesh Chaturthi.

The secret behind the laddus

While kids may call it a “miracle,” the reality lies in a cleverly designed mechanical system hidden within the idol. Organisers have created a channel inside Ganpati’s hand, connected to a small storage space that holds laddus. Each time a devotee feeds Mushakraj, a trigger activates the system, gently releasing one laddu through Ganpati’s palm. The entire process is seamless, giving the illusion that Bappa himself is blessing devotees with prasad.

A viral phenomenon

Social media is buzzing with the clips of Ladduu Wale Bappa. From children’s laughter to the joy of receiving prasad in such a unique way, the idol has become a symbol of how tradition and imagination can come together to make festivals more memorable. For Raipur, this Ganesh Chaturthi will be remembered as the year Bappa personally offered laddus to his devotees.