India's First Floating Ganpati: All You Need To Know About This Unique Concept

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Surat have taken a creative and awe-inspiring turn. For the first time in India, devotees are witnessing a floating Ganpati Mandal on the Tapi river. Located at Panjpipla Street, Rander, this unique pandal is designed in the shape of a lighthouse, complete with a large torch at the top, symbolising guidance and light. Inside the structure lies a cave-like chamber where the beautifully adorned idol of Ganpati Bappa has been placed.

Ganpati Bappa sits on a river, literally!

What makes this pandal stand out is its engineering marvel. Ganpati Bappa’s idol is positioned on a circular yellow floater, gently floating on the river. As the waves of the Tapi move, the idol appears to be peacefully gliding, creating a divine and mesmerising sight. The concept brings together faith, innovation, and artistry, leaving devotees and onlookers spellbound.

Viral on social media

A video shared by Kemcho Surat, a popular local Instagram page, shows two individuals arriving at the floating mandal by boat, taking darshan, and leaving. The clip went viral, sparking curiosity among thousands of viewers. Many users flooded the comment section asking whether they could actually visit the floating temple, especially since the Tapi river is currently flowing in full spirit. However, the video does not confirm if public access is allowed, adding to the mystery.

Faith meets innovation

The floating Ganpati has become the talk of the town, not just for its religious significance but also for its one-of-a-kind execution. In a country where every year Ganesh Mandals strive for creativity, this concept has truly raised the bar. It blends devotion with innovation, reminding people that faith can be celebrated in limitless ways.

A new symbol for surat

Whether or not devotees can reach the floating lighthouse pandal, one thing is certain, this creation has already carved its place in the hearts of people. As the video continues to circulate widely, Surat’s floating Ganpati stands as a symbol of modern devotion and creativity on water, making the 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi truly unforgettable.