Kriti Sanon Glows In ₹98,000 Nazaakat Choga Set: See Pics

By: Rahul M | December 01, 2025
Kriti stunned in an exquisite green and gold ethnic ensemble from OhFab, perfectly capturing a timeless aesthetic
All images from Instagram
The Panna Nazaakat Choga Set, priced at Rs 98,000, featured a rich green kurta adorned with exquisite hand-stitched embellishments that added a regal flair
Paired with it were beautifully crafted bottoms on a golden base, detailed with intricate motifs that brought elegance and depth to the overall outfit
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Vani Gupta, and Aditi Jaiswal, the outfit showcased a fluid structure and striking colour harmony, ideal for a high-profile promotional outing
Her accessories spoke of refined charm, traditional gold jhumkas adding a touch of old-world glamour
Delicate gold footwear seamlessly tied the look together, perfectly matching the bottom's ornate detailing without overpowering it
With soft waves, a flawless base, subtle eyeshadow, peach blush, bindi and a nude lip, her glam remained understated, keeping the spotlight firmly on the stunning outfit
