VIDEO: Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 3 Aarti Live; Devotees Perform Afternoon Rituals With Grandeur

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

For over nine decades, Lalbaugcha Raja has remained the soul of Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. First established in 1934, the idol is not just a festive attraction but a symbol of faith, unity, and tradition for millions of devotees. In 2025, the Mandal is proudly celebrating its 92nd year, making this year’s celebrations extra special.

Tirupati Balaji-inspired pandal theme

Every year, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal designs a breathtaking pandal with a unique concept. This year, the committee has chosen a theme inspired by Lord Tirupati Balaji, attracting visitors not only for blessings but also for its stunning artistic beauty. The intricate décor has become a major talking point across the city, with devotees admiring the craftsmanship and cultural depth.

Day 3 aarti and virtual participation

On Thursday, August 29, 2025, like everyday, thousands gathered to witness the grand afternoon aarti at the pandal. The atmosphere resonated with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, filling the venue with devotion and energy. For devotees unable to visit in person, the Mandal is offering 24x7 live streaming of the idol and daily aartis through its official website and social media handles. The digital broadcast began on August 27 at 5:00 AM and will continue until Anant Chaturdashi on September 7, 2025, allowing global devotees to join the celebrations from anywhere.

Massive devotee rush at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Crowds outside the pandal are swelling each day as devotees stand in queues for up to 20 hours to seek darshan. Viral visuals on social media show endless lines of people chanting, praying, and waiting patiently for their moment with the idol. For many, this is more than just ritual, it is an emotional and spiritual experience, reaffirming their faith.

Global devotion and cultural significance

With lakhs of visitors daily, Lalbaugcha Raja continues to be the most visited Ganpati in Mumbai during the 10-day festival. The live streaming initiative has further strengthened its global reach, connecting the diaspora and devotees across the world. The blend of tradition, devotion, and modern technology ensures that Mumbai’s most beloved Ganpati remains accessible to everyone.