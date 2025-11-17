 India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands
India's Butter Chicken Ranked Among World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes: Know Where It Stands

India has earned two spots on TasteAtlas’ list of the world’s 20 best chicken dishes. Butter chicken ranked an impressive 5th, praised for its creamy, flavour-rich appeal. Tandoori chicken secured the 14th position for its smoky, iconic taste. The global list is topped by Türkiye’s Piliç Topkapı, Morocco’s Rfissa, and South Korea’s crispy Chikin, celebrating diverse flavours worldwide.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
There are a few things that unite Indians the way food does, and perhaps no dish has a stronger fan club than the rich, velvety butter chicken. Whether it’s savoured with warm naan at a roadside dhaba or plated elegantly in a fine-dining restaurant, the classic murg makhani inspires devotion like no other. Now, it has earned yet another global honour. Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has ranked India’s beloved butter chicken fifth on its list of the world’s 20 Best Chicken Dishes, and fans are celebrating.

But that's not all. India secured two spots on the international list, reaffirming that its diverse cuisine continues to impress global palates far beyond its borders.

Leaders of TasteAtlas' best chicken dishes

TasteAtlas’ new ranking is a chicken lover’s dream tour across continents. Sitting at the very top is Türkiye’s Piliç Topkapı, a festive dish packed with rice, herbs, and nuts stuffed inside tender chicken. Morocco’s hearty Rfissa comes second, and South Korea’s beloved crispy fried chicken, Chikin, takes third place.

Butter Chicken stands at 5th position.

Amid these global heavyweights stands India's butter chicken at the 5th position, proving once again that the dish is not just a national favourite but a worldwide phenomenon. Mildly spiced and indulgently creamy, it has become one of the most recognised Indian dishes internationally.

Tandoori Chicken ranks 14

Adding to India's presence on the list is another icon: Tandoori Chicken, placed at rank 14. Smoky and bursting with flavour, it remains one of the earliest Indian exports to gain global acclaim, largely thanks to the popularity of Indian restaurants abroad.

