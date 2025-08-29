 What Is 'Daruma Doll' That PM Modi Was Gifted In Japan
What Is 'Daruma Doll' That PM Modi Was Gifted In Japan

What Is 'Daruma Doll' That PM Modi Was Gifted In Japan

The gift came from the Chief Priest of Shorinzan-Daruma-ji Temple in Takasaki, the historic birthplace of the doll

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image

During his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with a Daruma doll, one of the most recognizable symbols of Japanese culture and spirituality. The gift came from the Chief Priest of Shorinzan-Daruma-ji Temple in Takasaki, the historic birthplace of the doll. The gesture was not only a token of goodwill but also a blessing of resilience, strength, and success as PM Modi attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

What is the Daruma Doll?

The Daruma doll is a hollow, round figurine painted in bright colors, often red and gold. It is modeled after Bodhidharma, the Indian monk credited with founding Zen Buddhism in China and later inspiring Japanese traditions. What makes the doll unique is its weighted design, it always rights itself when pushed over, symbolizing the Japanese proverb “Nanakorobi yaoki” or “Fall down seven times, get up eight.” Because of this, Daruma has come to represent determination, perseverance, and resilience in achieving one’s goals.

article-image

The ritual of the Daruma Doll

Unlike regular figurines, Daruma dolls are sold with blank white eyes. When someone sets a goal or makes a wish, they paint one eye black. The second eye is filled in only when the wish is fulfilled or the goal is achieved. This tradition makes the doll a powerful visual reminder of commitment, progress, and success. Daruma dolls are often used in Japanese households, businesses, and even politics. Leaders, entrepreneurs, and families alike see them as symbols of hope and achievement.

The spiritual roots in Shorinzan

The Shorinzan Temple in Takasaki, north of Tokyo, is the spiritual home of the Daruma. The temple’s founder began by creating New Year charms with Bodhidharma’s image to bring happiness and protection. As popularity grew, the ninth head priest, Togaku, transformed the charm into a papier-mâché doll, which evolved into the modern Daruma.

Today, Takasaki celebrates its heritage with the annual Daruma Doll Festival (Daruma-ichi), where thousands of visitors buy dolls, set intentions for the year, and return old ones in gratitude.

A gift beyond diplomacy

The presentation of the Daruma doll to Prime Minister Modi carried deep symbolic meaning. In Japanese culture, offering a Daruma is a way of expressing confidence in a person’s dedication and ability to accomplish their goals.

For India and Japan, the doll serves as a cultural bridge, connecting Bodhidharma’s teachings from India with Japan’s centuries-old traditions. By gifting the doll, Japan extended blessings of perseverance, success in governance, and the strengthening of bilateral ties.

