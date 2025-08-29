Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique and deeply spiritual welcome on Friday upon his arrival in Tokyo, Japan. Members of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras, setting a devotional atmosphere at Haneda Airport. Japanese artists also performed traditional cultural programmes, while the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers, waving flags and chanting slogans to express their excitement.

Japanese Women in Sarees Say “Padharo Mhare Desh”

Adding a unique Indian flavour to the welcome, a group of Japanese delegates dressed in traditional Indian sarees greeted PM Modi in a Rajasthani style, saying “Padharo Mhare Desh” (Welcome to my land). Struck by their fluency in Hindi, PM Modi warmly interacted with them, asking how long they had been learning the language. One of the women revealed that she had been practicing Hindi for eight years and had also taken up learning Rajasthani and Gujarati bhajans.

A melodious surprise for PM Modi

Intrigued, PM Modi asked her to sing, and to everyone’s delight, she rendered the popular Rajasthani bhajan “Mai Vaari Jau Re” with great devotion and melody. The performance left the Prime Minister pleasantly surprised. Appreciating her efforts, he praised the group for their dedication towards Indian languages and culture.

A special Instagram moment

Moved by the heartfelt welcome, PM Modi captured the memorable moment and later shared the clip on his official Instagram handle with the caption “Special welcome in Japan.” The gesture not only reflected his joy but also showcased the cultural harmony and respect between India and Japan.

Before departing for Japan, PM Modi had underlined that this visit would serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the civilisational bonds and cultural ties that have connected India and Japan for centuries. The vibrant reception at the airport highlighted the growing cultural exchange and mutual admiration between the two nations.