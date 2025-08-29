 Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleJapanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Members of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras, setting a devotional atmosphere at Haneda Airport

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a unique and deeply spiritual welcome on Friday upon his arrival in Tokyo, Japan. Members of the Japanese community greeted him with the chanting of the sacred Gayatri Mantra and other Vedic mantras, setting a devotional atmosphere at Haneda Airport. Japanese artists also performed traditional cultural programmes, while the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers, waving flags and chanting slogans to express their excitement.

Japanese Women in Sarees Say “Padharo Mhare Desh”

Adding a unique Indian flavour to the welcome, a group of Japanese delegates dressed in traditional Indian sarees greeted PM Modi in a Rajasthani style, saying “Padharo Mhare Desh” (Welcome to my land). Struck by their fluency in Hindi, PM Modi warmly interacted with them, asking how long they had been learning the language. One of the women revealed that she had been practicing Hindi for eight years and had also taken up learning Rajasthani and Gujarati bhajans.

A melodious surprise for PM Modi

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance
Hotel Stays & Beauty Services Likely To Get GST Relief, Casino & Betting Services May Face Higher Tax; GST Council To Decide In September Meeting
Hotel Stays & Beauty Services Likely To Get GST Relief, Casino & Betting Services May Face Higher Tax; GST Council To Decide In September Meeting

Intrigued, PM Modi asked her to sing, and to everyone’s delight, she rendered the popular Rajasthani bhajan “Mai Vaari Jau Re” with great devotion and melody. The performance left the Prime Minister pleasantly surprised. Appreciating her efforts, he praised the group for their dedication towards Indian languages and culture.

A special Instagram moment

Moved by the heartfelt welcome, PM Modi captured the memorable moment and later shared the clip on his official Instagram handle with the caption “Special welcome in Japan.” The gesture not only reflected his joy but also showcased the cultural harmony and respect between India and Japan.

Before departing for Japan, PM Modi had underlined that this visit would serve as an opportunity to further strengthen the civilisational bonds and cultural ties that have connected India and Japan for centuries. The vibrant reception at the airport highlighted the growing cultural exchange and mutual admiration between the two nations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha