 When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan Tips & More
If you're planning your darshan this year, here's everything you need to know about Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 in Mumbai, with darshan timings, queues, travel tips, and the best time to visit.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mumbai comes alive every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, but nothing matches the devotion and grandeur at Lalbaugcha Raja. Fondly called the "King of Lalbaug," this idol isn't just a pandal; it's an emotion. From endless queues of devotees to the echo of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," visiting this iconic Ganesh is a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience.

If you're planning your darshan this year, here's everything you need to know about Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, with darshan timings, queues, travel tips, and the best time to visit.

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan 2025

The grand darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja in 2025 began on August 27, 2025, and continues until September 6, 2025. Over 1.5 million devotees are expected to visit daily during these 10 days, making it one of India’s largest religious gatherings.

article-image

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan line options

Charan Sparsha Darshan: It is the most sought-after darshan, where you get to touch Bappa's feet. But be ready; it can take 10 to 15 hours or even overnight waiting. Many devotees walk barefoot, carrying coconuts or offerings.

Mukh Darshan: This is the quicker option where you see the idol from a distance. As compared to Charan Sparsha Darshan, the wait is much shorter, usually 2 to 4 hours depending on the day and time.

Online Live Darshan: For people who can’t make it to Lalbaugcha Raja, a 24x7 live stream is available for devotees across the world.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

Darshan timings

General Darshan: 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Charan Sparsha Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Mukh Darshan: 6:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Online Darshan: Available 24x7

When is the best time to visit Lalbaugcha Raja in 2025?

If you want to avoid crushing crowds, plan your visit early morning (5 AM – 8 AM) or late night (after 11 PM) during the first 3–5 days of the festival. Avoid weekends and Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), as those are the most crowded days.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: FPJ/Vijay Gohil

Best way to reach Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains, are the fastest way. Here’s a quick guide:

For Mukha Darshan: Get down at Chinchpokli or Byculla on the Central Line. Additionally, Cotton Green on the Harbour Line is also nearby.

For Navsachi Darshan: The nearest stations are Curry Road (Central Line) and Lower Parel (Western Line). Both are within walking distance of the queue entrances.

Why Lalbaugcha Raja is special

Lalbaug Cha Raja isn’t just a Ganesh idol; it’s a living tradition. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and vendors, it soon became Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati. Popularly called “Navasacha Ganpati”, meaning the deity who grants wishes, Lalbaug Cha Raja is believed to fulfil the deepest desires of devotees who pray with faith.

So, if you’re planning to visit Lalbaug Cha Raja in 2025, prepare yourself for an unforgettable spiritual journey. With darshan starting on August 27 and ending on September 6, this 10-day celebration promises grandeur, faith, and the true essence of Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi.

