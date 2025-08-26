 Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol Unveiled! First Look Of GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati Adorning 69 Kg Gold & 336 Kg Silver | VIDEOS
GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 celebrations will begin on August 27 at King’s Circle, Sion, and continue for five days.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@gsbsevamandalmumbai)

Mumbai’s festive spirit is already soaring as the city’s richest Ganesh idol, GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, has revealed its first look for 2025. The magnificent idol has left devotees mesmerised, with many calling it a true "Virat Darshan" ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Take a look below:

Inside GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 celebrations will begin on August 27 at King’s Circle, Sion, and continue for five days. According to PTI reports, the idol this year is adorned with 69 kg of gold ornaments and 336 kg of silver, making it Mumbai's richest Ganpati. To ensure complete safety, the mandal has also secured a record Rs 474.46 crore insurance cover, one of the highest ever for a religious event.

article-image

Of this, nearly Rs 375 crore has been allocated to personal accident insurance for priests, volunteers, cooks, security personnel, and even workers at small service stalls around the pandal. An additional Rs 30 crore covers public liability, ensuring safety for devotees and the infrastructure. The idol’s glittering gold and silver ornaments alone carry an insurance cover of Rs 67.03 crore.

The policy also includes protection against fire, natural calamities, special perils, and even digital assets, reflecting the scale of planning behind the celebration.

article-image

About GSB Seva Mandal

Founded in 1954, the GSB Seva Mandal has grown into an iconic part of Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Rooted in Goud Saraswat Brahmin traditions, the celebrations are not only about wealth and grandeur but also about preserving age-old Vedic rituals. Devotees are treated to elaborate pujas, traditional ceremonies, and cultural performances that capture the true essence of bhakti.

article-image

Every year, donations pour in from across India, helping the mandal uphold its legacy of opulence and devotion. Last year, the total insurance stood at Rs 400.58 crore, but 2025 has already surpassed that benchmark, showcasing the mandal’s ever-expanding scale.

