How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

Ayurveda depends on various methods to examine the patient, know symptoms, draw a conclusion and provide the necessary treatment. Among them, there are eight types of examinations to know the bodily constitution or prakriti and disease curability and/or incurability. They are known as Astavidha Pariksha, or the eight Ayurvedic methods of disease examination.

These are Nādī Parīkshā (Pulse Examination), Mūtra Parīkshā (Urine Examination), Mala Parīkshā (Fecal Examination), Netra Parīkshā (Ophthalmic Examination), Jihvā Parīkshā (Tongue Examination), Svara Parīkshā (Voice Examination), Sparśa Parīkshā (Tactile Examination) and Ākŗti Parīkshā (General Appearance and Nature Examination).

Let us find the first four Ayurvedic methods of disease examination.

Nādī Parīkshā (Pulse Examination)

Pulse examination is one of the essential methods to comprehend the patient and the nature of the disease, since being healthy or unhealthy impacts the heart rate and its palpitations. The pulse is examined at the radial artery, approximately half an inch below the thumb, and is felt with the first three fingers.

The index finger placement denotes the Vāta pulse, the middle finger of the Pitta pulse and the ring finger Kapha. Mild and equal pressure helps feel the pulse throb, while the finger pressure helps understand the pulse rate and movement. This is how the physician knows the disease's nature.

The pulse examination helps the physician identify the three doshas and ascertain the seven dhātus, 12 agnis, ojas, and strotas, as well as the physical disorders, data on the Tridoshas, the psychological condition, the cause and curability of the disease, the patient's birth and mortality, and suitable treatment.

Mūtra Parīkshā (Urine Examination)

The urine examination in Ayurveda begins with collecting the urine sample at the Brahma Muhurta in a clean or transparent vessel. It should not be the first stream. After collecting, the vessel was given for examination at the time of sunrise.

Its colour determines the patient's nature and disease. Clear and black urine means the patient suffers from samnipātika roga or provocation of all three Doshas. Urine examination is also built on the Tridoşa theory and is similar to pulse examination.

Mala Parīkshā (Fecal Examination)

Ayurveda uses this examination as a diagnostic tool to determine the disease. The colour helps determine its nature. Normally functioning digestion and absorption mean a well-formed stool that floats in water. Under improper digestion, the stinky and slimy stool sinks. It indicates toxins in the system.

White and unpleasant-smelling stool is a sign of the onset of ascites. Black or black-bluish stool with a severe purulent smell does not have treatment, and the patient will die. Thus, an Ayurvedic physician determines the nature and curability of disease based on the stool colour, form and smell.

Netra Parīkshā (Ophthalmic Examination)

A physician determines the nature of the disease by observing eye colour and conditions like Doshas. For example, Vāta dominant eyes are small, dusty, dry, sunken and nervous. They have drooping eyelids, dry and with scanty lashes, with unsteady pupils and burning sensations.

The mixture of symptoms appears in the patient’s eyes if any two Doshas are provoked. For example, if the eyes appear bluish-black in samnipātika Dosha and vision is stable, there is a sleepy look in the eyes. Thus, Ophthalmic Examination is essential to understand the cause and curability.

Astavidha Pariksha is a great help in disease treatment. In the next part, we find the remaining four Ayurvedic methods of disease examination.