Who Was Srinivasa Ramanujan? Everything You Need To Know About The Man Who Knew Infinity

Who Was Srinivasa Ramanujan | X/ @adityadotdev

Srinivasa Ramanujan was one of the greatest mathematical minds in history, whose extraordinary genius continues to inspire scholars around the world. He was born on December 22, 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu. Ramanujan showed an exceptional talent for mathematics from a very young age. Despite having little formal training and limited resources, his passion for numbers led him to discover mathematical ideas that were far ahead of his time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Early age

Ramanujan was born in a small town in Erode, Tamil Nadu. His father was a clerk in a sari shop, and his mother was a housewife. He showed signs of his mathematical genius at a very young age. He attended primary school in Kumbakonam and later attended Town High School. Ramanujan failed in English in his first year of college, and that led to his dropping out. He got married at the age of 17 and worked as a clerk in a shipping company in Madras. It was during this time that he sent some of his theorems to G.H. Hardy, a well-known mathematician at Cambridge University. Hardy was so impressed with Ramanujan's work that he invited him to Cambridge.

Who was S Ramanujan?

Ramanujan was one of the Greatest mathematicians of all time. His interest in mathematics was unlocked by a book. The book was 'A Synopsis of Elementary Results in Pure and Applied Mathematics' by George Shoobridge Carr. The book was full of theorems, some with proofs and some without. He had found the book in 1903 when he was just 15 years of age. The book encouraged Ramanujan to jump in and make connections on his own. However, since the proofs included were often just one-liners, Ramanujan had a false impression of the rigour required in mathematics.

Read Also Bhaskaracharya – The great Astronomer and Mathmatician

Why is National Mathematics Day celebrated?

National Mathematics Day is celebrated across the country to celebrate the birth anniversary of the great mathematical genius of our country, Shri Srinivasa Ramanujan. It is celebrated on December 22 every year, since the year 2012.