Janhvi Kapoor Looks Breathtaking In Royal Blue Velvet Saree & Backless Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor once again proves her fashion prowess, showing that whether it’s a demanding role or a statement outfit, she carries everything with elegance
Turning heads in a custom creation by Sawan Gandhi, the actor stepped out in a luxurious velvet saree in a deep royal blue shade
The saree’s fluid drape and subtle sheen elevated the ensemble, catching the light beautifully with every movement
She paired the saree with a sculpted velvet blouse, designed to accentuate her shoulders and neckline. The structured silhouette and sharp sleeves added a bold edge
Minimal yet thoughtful styling defined the look, as Janhvi chose statement earrings and stacked bangles for a touch of glamour
Her makeup stayed soft and luminous, featuring a glowing base, contoured cheeks, highlighted skin, defined eyes and muted lips, perfectly complementing the richness of the outfit
Completing the ensemble with sleek, straight hair, Janhvi Kapoor delivered a masterclass in winter ethnic dressing, reinforcing her status as a contemporary fashion icon
