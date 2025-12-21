Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Attend Lauren Sanchez Bezos' Christmas Party In Style

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 21, 2025
Khloe Kardashian has been spending the festive season attending relaxed holiday gatherings with her inner circle, choosing family-focused celebrations before the larger, highly anticipated Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party
All images from Instagram
At a recent holiday meet-up hosted by Lauren Ssnchez-Bezos, Khloe embraced a throwback style inspired by the 1990s
Khloe opted for a tan mini dress from Los Angeles label MIMCHIK. The design, finished with faux-fur detailing, balanced nostalgic charm with contemporary styling, making it perfect for a festive evening
The brown faux-fur trim and matching stole instantly elevated the look, adding warmth and richness. The detail gave her outfit a holiday-ready feel while reinforcing the vintage aesthetic she was aiming for
She completed the ensemble with tinted sunglasses and sheer tights, allowing the outfit to stand out while subtly enhancing the overall look
Khloe attended this party with mother Kris Jenner who equally dolled up for the occasion
These smaller holiday appearances offer a glimpse into the glamorous celebrations still to come, building anticipation for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s signature Christmas Eve festivities
