Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Attend Lauren Sanchez Bezos' Christmas Party In Style

By: Amisha Shirgave | December 21, 2025

Khloe Kardashian has been spending the festive season attending relaxed holiday gatherings with her inner circle, choosing family-focused celebrations before the larger, highly anticipated Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party

All images from Instagram

At a recent holiday meet-up hosted by Lauren Ssnchez-Bezos, Khloe embraced a throwback style inspired by the 1990s

Khloe opted for a tan mini dress from Los Angeles label MIMCHIK. The design, finished with faux-fur detailing, balanced nostalgic charm with contemporary styling, making it perfect for a festive evening

The brown faux-fur trim and matching stole instantly elevated the look, adding warmth and richness. The detail gave her outfit a holiday-ready feel while reinforcing the vintage aesthetic she was aiming for

She completed the ensemble with tinted sunglasses and sheer tights, allowing the outfit to stand out while subtly enhancing the overall look

Khloe attended this party with mother Kris Jenner who equally dolled up for the occasion

These smaller holiday appearances offer a glimpse into the glamorous celebrations still to come, building anticipation for the Kardashian-Jenner family’s signature Christmas Eve festivities

