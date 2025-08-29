Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline The Music Festival

The wait is finally over, Lollapalooza India has announced its highly-anticipated 2026 line-up, and it’s one for the history books. Returning for its fourth edition, the iconic global music festival will take over Mumbai on January 24 and 25, 2026, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names alongside India’s most exciting independent talent.

Linkin Park to perform in India for the first time ever

In what is being called one of the most significant live music moments in India, Linkin Park will make their long-awaited debut in the country. For over three decades, the band has been a generational voice, selling over 100 million records worldwide and collecting multiple GRAMMY Awards. With legendary hits like In the End, Numb, and Crawling, their fusion of rap, rock, and raw emotion shaped the soundtracks of countless youth. Now, with recent tracks like Lost, Friendly Fire, and their latest album From Zero topping global charts, their arrival in India is nothing short of cathartic for millions of fans.

Playboi Carti brings his cult-followed energy

Joining them at the top of the bill is Playboi Carti, one of hip-hop’s most enigmatic figures. Known for his experimental sound and rebellious persona, Carti has amassed a cult-like following across the globe. His viral hits such as Magnolia, Sky, and Stop Breathing have defined a new era of rap, while his latest album Music made history with all 30 tracks charting on the Billboard Hot 100. This will mark Carti’s debut in India, introducing fans to his electrifying live energy.

A genre-spanning global line-up

The festival won’t stop there. Fans can look forward to YUNGBLUD, the British punk-rock disruptor celebrated for anthems like Parents and Fleabag. Known for turning his concerts into inclusive, chaotic, and emotional spaces, he continues to champion causes like LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Adding soulful brilliance to the roster is Kehlani, the Grammy-nominated R&B star whose artistry blends neo-soul, pop, and raw vulnerability. With hits like You Should Be Here and Distraction, Kehlani’s music carries the legacy of icons such as Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu while speaking directly to today’s generation.

Spotlight on Indian Independent Talent

As always, Lollapalooza India 2026 will also serve as a platform for homegrown indie stars. Rising Indian acts such as Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect will showcase their artistry across the four festival stages.

With its 2026 line-up, Lollapalooza India is set to deliver a weekend where nostalgia collides with innovation, global icons share the stage with indie trailblazers, and Mumbai becomes the beating heart of the world’s music scene.