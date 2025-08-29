 Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline The Music Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleLollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline The Music Festival

Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline The Music Festival

Returning for its fourth edition, the iconic global music festival will take over Mumbai on January 24 and 25, 2026, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

The wait is finally over, Lollapalooza India has announced its highly-anticipated 2026 line-up, and it’s one for the history books. Returning for its fourth edition, the iconic global music festival will take over Mumbai on January 24 and 25, 2026, bringing together some of the world’s biggest names alongside India’s most exciting independent talent.

Linkin Park to perform in India for the first time ever

In what is being called one of the most significant live music moments in India, Linkin Park will make their long-awaited debut in the country. For over three decades, the band has been a generational voice, selling over 100 million records worldwide and collecting multiple GRAMMY Awards. With legendary hits like In the End, Numb, and Crawling, their fusion of rap, rock, and raw emotion shaped the soundtracks of countless youth. Now, with recent tracks like Lost, Friendly Fire, and their latest album From Zero topping global charts, their arrival in India is nothing short of cathartic for millions of fans.

Playboi Carti brings his cult-followed energy

FPJ Shorts
IPO: Groww's Parent Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Aims To Raise Between USD 700 Million & USD 1 Billion
IPO: Groww's Parent Company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Aims To Raise Between USD 700 Million & USD 1 Billion
'Modiji Is Father-Like Figure To Us, We're Safe In Japan Because Of His Connections': Indian Woman In Tokyo - Video
'Modiji Is Father-Like Figure To Us, We're Safe In Japan Because Of His Connections': Indian Woman In Tokyo - Video
PM Modi Pitches India As Ideal Partner For Japan In Manufacturing, Technology, Green Energy And Skill Development
PM Modi Pitches India As Ideal Partner For Japan In Manufacturing, Technology, Green Energy And Skill Development
Maratha Kranti Morcha In Mumbai: First Visuals Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Show Him Paying Respects To Shivaji Maharaj At Azad Maidan| Video
Maratha Kranti Morcha In Mumbai: First Visuals Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Show Him Paying Respects To Shivaji Maharaj At Azad Maidan| Video

Joining them at the top of the bill is Playboi Carti, one of hip-hop’s most enigmatic figures. Known for his experimental sound and rebellious persona, Carti has amassed a cult-like following across the globe. His viral hits such as Magnolia, Sky, and Stop Breathing have defined a new era of rap, while his latest album Music made history with all 30 tracks charting on the Billboard Hot 100. This will mark Carti’s debut in India, introducing fans to his electrifying live energy.

A genre-spanning global line-up

The festival won’t stop there. Fans can look forward to YUNGBLUD, the British punk-rock disruptor celebrated for anthems like Parents and Fleabag. Known for turning his concerts into inclusive, chaotic, and emotional spaces, he continues to champion causes like LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Adding soulful brilliance to the roster is Kehlani, the Grammy-nominated R&B star whose artistry blends neo-soul, pop, and raw vulnerability. With hits like You Should Be Here and Distraction, Kehlani’s music carries the legacy of icons such as Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu while speaking directly to today’s generation.

Spotlight on Indian Independent Talent

As always, Lollapalooza India 2026 will also serve as a platform for homegrown indie stars. Rising Indian acts such as Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect will showcase their artistry across the four festival stages.

With its 2026 line-up, Lollapalooza India is set to deliver a weekend where nostalgia collides with innovation, global icons share the stage with indie trailblazers, and Mumbai becomes the beating heart of the world’s music scene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline...

Lollapalooza India 2026 Line-Up Revealed: Linkin Park, Yungblud & Playboi Carti To Headline...

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

Japanese Woman's Rajasthani Bhajan 'Mai Vaari Jau Re' Stuns PM Modi During His Welcome In Tokyo

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

How Astavidha Pariksha Helps In Disease Treatment

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?