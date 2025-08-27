 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals is observed with immense devotion and grandeur across India. Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, is worshipped as the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles), but he is also widely revered as the God of Knowledge and Wisdom.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Lord Ganesh |

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, will be observed in 2025 with immense devotion and grandeur across India. Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity, is worshipped as the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles), but he is also widely revered as the God of Knowledge and Wisdom. His divine symbolism and stories from scriptures explain why.

Lord Ganesha's story

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. His unique elephant head itself carries deep meaning. The large ears represent the importance of listening and gaining knowledge, while his small eyes symbolise focus and concentration. His trunk, flexible yet strong, denotes adaptability — an essential quality of a wise mind.

One of the most well-known stories highlighting his wisdom is the competition between him and his brother Kartikeya. Asked to circle the world, Kartikeya set off on his peacock, while Ganesha simply circled his parents, declaring them his world. This act of intelligence and devotion earned him the title of the wisest among gods.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
Bombay HC Declares Bar Council Of Maharashtra & Goa’s Advocate Transfer Fee Illegal
Bombay HC Declares Bar Council Of Maharashtra & Goa’s Advocate Transfer Fee Illegal
Lord Ganesha

Lord Ganesha | FPJ

Lord Ganesha is associated with Mahabharata

Ganesha is also associated with the scripture Mahabharata, as he is believed to have written it down while Sage Vyasa narrated. This further signifies his role as the god of intellect, learning, and knowledge.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees pray not just for prosperity but also for clarity of mind and wisdom to overcome challenges. Students and seekers of knowledge often invoke him before beginning new studies, exams, or ventures.

Read Also
What Are Lord Ganesha's Favourite Foods? Why Is He Called Modakpriya?
article-image

Significace

Thus, Lord Ganesha's symbolism goes beyond festivals and rituals. He embodies the qualities of sharp intellect, patience, humility, and the ability to discern truth. In 2025, as devotees welcome Bappa with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, they also celebrate the guiding light of knowledge and wisdom that he represents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha

'Poor Women Don’t Need Poor Solutions, Our Work Must Help Them Build Wealth': Chetna Gala Sinha

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares BTS Of Making Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi...

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares BTS Of Making Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol For Ganesh Chaturthi...

BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Explained: Controversy Behind Viral Private Video Posted...

BTS' Jimin And Song Da-Eun Dating Scandal Explained: Controversy Behind Viral Private Video Posted...

Stunning! This Lord Ganesh Idol Is Carved Out Of Rare Stone From Argentina

Stunning! This Lord Ganesh Idol Is Carved Out Of Rare Stone From Argentina