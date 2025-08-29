Ratan Tata's Love For Strays Lives On! Taj's Sign For Stray Dogs Is Winning Hearts

Publisher and editor Farzana Contractor recently shared a moving post on her Instagram and Facebook accounts while passing by Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Recalling what she witnessed outside the grand hotel, she wrote, “Last night, as I left the Taj there was Ronnie sleeping peacefully in the porch, oblivious to the beamers and Jags stopping, driving by. And each time I see one of these Taj pets, I am reminded of Ratan Tata, how happy his soul must be. Check the second picture to read what the signage above says. Sensible for sure, a touch of Taj.”

Her words struck a chord with many, as they highlighted not just the presence of the hotel’s beloved strays, but also the compassionate vision of Ratan Tata, who always believed in caring for animals.

The dogs of Taj

For years now, visitors to the Taj Mahal Palace have noticed friendly strays who are fondly referred to as “Taj pets.” They rest peacefully in the hotel’s premises, with small signages requesting guests to respect and care for them. This simple gesture of acceptance has transformed the animals from being nameless strays to symbols of kindness, representing the soul of the institution.

Farzana’s reminder through her post shows that these dogs are more than just animals at the gate, they are part of the Taj’s identity, carrying forward a tradition rooted in empathy.

Ratan Tata’s bond with strays

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, was widely known for his love for dogs and stray animals. His concern for their well-being was not limited to words. Over the years, he initiated measures to ensure strays were not shooed away but welcomed with dignity, be it at the Taj Mahal Palace or Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters. His care was both personal and institutional, reflecting his belief that compassion defines true leadership.

A legacy of Compassion

Farzana’s post serves as a gentle reminder that love for strays is timeless. The sight of Ronnie, fast asleep despite the bustle of luxury cars, embodies a culture of acceptance that Ratan Tata championed. In every such moment, his legacy lives on, not just in the grand walls of the Taj, but in the peaceful slumber of its four-legged residents.