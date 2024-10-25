'Ratan Tata's Beloved German Shepherd Tito & Beyond': From 'Unlimited Care' In His Will To Animal Hospitals; Check Out His Love For Dogs Painted Through His Posts

'Ratan Tata's Beloved German Shepherd Tito & Beyond': From 'Unlimited Care' In His Will To Animal Hospitals; Check Out His Love For Dogs Painted Through His Social Media Posts |

Ratan Tata, the most loved industrialist and philanthropist, left an indelible mark on India not only through his transformative vision but also his boundless compassion.

His passing on October 9, at the age of 86, left a significant legacy that, in an extraordinary gesture, includes special provisions for his beloved German Shepherd, Tito, and his loyal staff.

Tata’s final will is a testament not only to his familial values but also his unique relationship with his pets, particularly Tito, ensuring “unlimited care” for him.

“Unlimited Care” for Tito

As per the Times of India report , the former chairman of Tata Sons made it clear that Tito should receive lifelong care under his longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, who had been a trusted presence in Tata’s life for many years.

In a country where provisions for pets in wills remain rare a case, Ratan Tata's devotion to Tito has gained the attention of many.

Tito’s story with Ratan Tata began about five or six years ago, soon after Tata lost a dog by the same name. The second Tito quickly became his steadfast companion, often spotted by Tata’s side at public events.

As per the Times of India report, in addition to Tito, Ratan Tata’s will includes assets for his family members, including his brother Jimmy Tata and his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jeejeebhoy. Additionally, his butler Subbiah, who had worked with him for over 30 years, and his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu, both received allocations in his estate.

Love for Animals Beyond Tito

Tata’s love for dogs goes far beyond his companionship with Tito. His love for animals, especially strays, has been visible throughout his life and social media pages.

Ratan Tata was known for sharing heartfelt messages on his social media, encouraging kindness towards animals and urging people to take extra precautions during monsoon season to avoid accidentally harming stray animals. “It is important to check under our cars,” he had once posted, “as stray cats and dogs often take shelter there to stay dry.”

This compassion was also institutionalised in his initiatives. In 2023, Tata opened the Small Animal Hospital in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, which provides state-of-the-art facilities like ICUs, X-rays, and MRIs specifically for animals in need of medical care.

Tata was reportedly inspired to launch the hospital after struggling to find specialised treatment for his own pets.

A Lifetime of Care for Animals

Ratan Tata’s enduring love for dogs went hand in hand with his philanthropy. His vision wasn’t just limited to his inner circle but extended to countless stray dogs and pets he encountered. At Tata Group properties, such as Bombay House and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Tata had even set up arrangements for stray animals, ensuring they had safe shelters, food, and care.

In his post, Ratan Tata then wrote, "Sharing comfort with the strays this monsoon- This Taj employee was kind enough to share his umbrella with one of the many strays while it was pouring quite heavily. A heartwarming moment captured in the busy hustle of Mumbai . Gestures like these go a long way for stray animals."

In 2018, Tata declined an award ceremony in his honor hosted by Prince Charles, citing that one of his two pets was unwell. Prince Charles reportedly praised Tata, saying, “That’s a man. That’s the man Ratan is. That’s why the house of Tata is what it is.”

In his final post about dogs, Ratan Tata expressed heartfelt thanks to four dogs and their owners who had responded to his call for help. The post read: "I would like to thank the spirit of Mumbai and Casper, Leo, Scooby, Ronny and Ivan for coming forward to donate blood for the patient in crisis. We have a cross match on one of you and hope that the recovery will be quick"