 Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
The Jejeebhoy sisters are the daughters of Ratan Tata’s mother, Soonoo, from her second marriage to Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata | File Pic

The recent news surrounding the late business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has drawn attention not only to his great legacy but also to his family ties, particularly his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy.

As per the Economic Times report, these sisters have been named executors of Ratan Tata’s will, alongside lawyer Darius Khambata and close associate Mehli Mistry.

But who are the Jejeebhoy sisters, and what role have they played in their brother’s life?

The Jejeebhoy sisters

Soonoo Tata was a key figure in Ratan Tata's life, and her marriage to Jejeebhoy led to the birth of three daughters: Shireen, Deanna, and Geeta. While information about Geeta remains limited, Shireen and Deanna have made their mark in various fields.

Deanna Jejeebhoy

As per the pradan.net, Deanna Jejeebhoy has worked over four decades to serving the destitute elderly and differently abled adults.

Deanna Jejeebhoy

Deanna Jejeebhoy | pradan.net

From 1990 to 2011, she focused primarily on individuals with Down Syndrome, autism, and mild spastic conditions. She worked eagerly for the social causes and was recognised widely when she served as a Program Advisor at the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from 1994 to 2001.

She also held positions as a trustee for several organisations. She played a key role in The Anchorage, which supports differently abled adults, and the Lady Meherbai Tata Education Trust, which aids women graduates seeking education abroad.

Currently, she serves as a trustee for the District Benevolent Society of Bombay, which focuses on the welfare of destitute elderly individuals, according to information from pradan.net.

Shireen Jejeebhoy’s

While less is known about Shireen Jejeebhoy, she, too, shares a close bond with Ratan Tata. Their shared family background and experiences have undoubtedly shaped their relationship, making them integral parts of Tata's life.

