 India’s Economy Steered By Robust Consumption, Investments, Low Inflation, Favourable Food Prices & GST Reforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Economy Steered By Robust Consumption, Investments, Low Inflation, Favourable Food Prices & GST Reforms

India’s Economy Steered By Robust Consumption, Investments, Low Inflation, Favourable Food Prices & GST Reforms

Strong policy support, structural reforms, and a vibrant services sector are further reinforcing the positive growth outlook. These projections highlight broad confidence in India’s ability to sustain high growth amidst global challenges.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s economy remained resilient in April-September of FY 2025-26, supported by robust consumption, investments, and government spending, as inflation stayed below projections, aided by favourable food prices and GST reforms. Well balanced external sector performance, stable liquidity, and healthy financial markets underpinned overall macroeconomic stability, according to an official statement.

In its report following the just-concluded 57th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.50 per cent with a neutral stance. “It signals a balanced approach that supports economic momentum while ensuring financial stability. The report further highlights resilient domestic demand, supportive financial conditions, and a stable external sector, reflecting a cautiously optimistic outlook for the Indian economy,” according to the government.

Read Also
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes India’s Inflation Rate Forecast To 2.6% From 3.1%
article-image

The Central Bank also revised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY 2025-26 upwards to 6.8 per cent, from earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent. “Domestic growth is performing well due to strong consumption, investments, and government spending, with supportive factors like a good monsoon, GST 2.0, better credit flow, and rising capacity utilisation sustaining the positive outlook,” according to the official statement.

India’s real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY 2025-26, up from 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter, the fastest pace in seven quarters, led by strong investment and consumption. Consumers’ optimism for the year ahead, which is measured by the future expectations index, strengthened further for both urban and rural households, remaining in optimistic territory. Meanwhile, several global agencies have maintained India’s strong economic growth prospects, highlighting the country’s resilience amid global uncertainties.

FPJ Shorts
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Democratic System Under Attack’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government From 'Foreign Soil', BJP Hits Back
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Even If You Get Out For 15 Ducks…': Abhishek Sharma Recalls Suryakumar Yadav's Powerful Words Post Team India's Triumph At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'We Have Zero-Tolerance Policy On Cheating & Use Of Fake Certificates': UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar
'We Have Zero-Tolerance Policy On Cheating & Use Of Fake Certificates': UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar
Hyderabad Tragedy: Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank, Probe Launched
Hyderabad Tragedy: Missing 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Water Tank, Probe Launched

IMF (FY26: 6.4 per cent), Fitch (FY26: 6.9 per cent, FY27: 6.3 per cent), S&amp;P Global (FY26: 6.5 per cent), United Nations (FY26: 6.3 per cent, FY27: 6.4 per cent), CII (FY26: 6.4-6.7 per cent) and OECD (FY26: 6.7 per cent) have noted robust domestic demand, expanding investments, and a stable external sector as key drivers.

Strong policy support, structural reforms, and a vibrant services sector are further reinforcing the positive growth outlook. These projections highlight broad confidence in India’s ability to sustain high growth amidst global challenges.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Economy Steered By Robust Consumption, Investments, Low Inflation, Favourable Food Prices...

India’s Economy Steered By Robust Consumption, Investments, Low Inflation, Favourable Food Prices...

Government Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹1.15 Lakh Crore Under Electronics Component...

Government Receives Investment Proposals Worth ₹1.15 Lakh Crore Under Electronics Component...

GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global...

GST Reforms Boost Uttar Pradesh's Economy, Empowering Artisans & MSMEs With Lower Taxes & Global...

Mumbai & Pune's Housing Sales Drop 17% to 49,542 Units On Lower Demand Amid Sharp Surge In Prices Of...

Mumbai & Pune's Housing Sales Drop 17% to 49,542 Units On Lower Demand Amid Sharp Surge In Prices Of...

Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost...

Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost...