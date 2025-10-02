'Will Never Give Up': Wintrack Founder Prawin Ganesha Shares 'Sequence of Events' Leading To Shutting Down Operations Over 'Bribery'- VIDEO

Wintrack Founder Prawin Ganesha | X/@wintrackinc

Chennai: Prawin Ganeshan, founder of Tamil Nadu-based Wintrack Inc, has spoken out in a video message about the company's decision to shut down operations, citing alleged harassment by officers at Chennai Customs over bribe demands, after a post regarding closing down operations by the company went viral on X and triggered reactions from prominent figures.

"Sequence of Events Leading to Our Closure I will stay alive, I will survive, never give up On this Gandhi Jayanthi,Lets all join together to reduce,abolish corrupt hands I have lost my health,got stress,still little left," the caption of the video message read.

Ganeshan started his video by thanking people for the support. The video has received more than 20k views on X in less than an hour of posting.

CBIC Reacts To Controversy

After the company's allegations, The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), the statutory body responsible for administering indirect taxes under the Ministry of took to its own official social media account to address the allegations at hand on October 1.

Dismissing any allegations about Chennai Customs’ corrupt handling of the issue, CBIC stated, “It is clarified that the issue pertains to misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer.”

"Subsequently, the importer has shared certain names and screenshots on Twitter. The matter has been noted, and all facts will be duly examined. Necessary action, as warranted under the law, will be taken," CBIC added.

Chennai Customs Response

Chennai Customs categorically denied the claims asserting that the importer’s shipments were subject to “misdeclaration and misclassification” and that all procedures, hearings, bonds and demurrage mitigations were conducted in strict compliance with the law.

Shashi Tharoor Reacts

Reacting to the company's decision to shut down operations, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to X and said,"This is truly dismaying. Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the 'price of doing business'. It doesn’t have to be this way. Indeed it must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper."

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai also reacted to the post. “systemic corruption” in ports. “Madame @nsitharaman this is not acceptable. You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday evening. Recounting how she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made big promises of a “corruption free rule,” Pai fumed, “You have also failed to stop TAX TERRORISM,” Pai said.

“Please see the table you yourself presented in your last budget. I hope you have seen it. Rs 30l cr stuck up in tax disputes, 15 cr said to be recoverable- ~80% + in last 5 years! 15l cr deemed non recoverable- no assets, no assessee. Please act. @FinMinIndia Sad to read this data,” he added.

About Wintrack INC

Wintrack Inc works as a logistics company that helps people import products from platforms like AliExpress, Alibaba, Lazada, and Shoppee Thailand. The company has been operational since 2021.