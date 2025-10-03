 PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why

PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why

PM Kisan 21st installment of Rs 2000 is likely before Diwali 2025. Only farmers with completed e-KYC and correct bank details will receive the amount. Others may miss out due to errors.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment of Rs 2000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. | Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment of Rs 2000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. While a few farmers have already received the payment, the majority are still waiting. Interestingly, the government has already transferred the amount in advance to around 27 lakh farmers in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to the recent floods that caused major agricultural damage in these states.

Read Also
21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In...
article-image

When Will the Next PM Kisan Payment Arrive?

Although the government has not officially announced a date, media reports suggest that the 21st installment is likely to be credited before Diwali, possibly in the last week of October 2025. Farmers who have completed all formalities may get the benefit soon, but others may miss out if certain conditions are not met.

Read Also
PM Kisan 21st Installment Update: Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali Celebration? Here's How To...
article-image

Who Might Not Get the Rs 2000?

FPJ Shorts
PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why
PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why
Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026 To Be Released Soon At mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here
Maharashtra SSC Timetable 2026 To Be Released Soon At mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here
Fact Check: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Wrestle In WWE? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Fact Check: Did Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Wrestle In WWE? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Pune Activists Plan Padayatra Tomorrow Against Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest
Pune Activists Plan Padayatra Tomorrow Against Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest

If a farmer has not completed the e-KYC process, or if their bank account is not linked with Aadhaar, they may not receive the installment. Other common issues include incorrect IFSC codes, closed bank accounts, or wrong personal details provided during registration. In such cases, the installment will not be processed. Farmers are advised to check and update their details immediately to avoid missing out.

Read Also
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
article-image

How to Complete e-KYC and Check Status

Farmers can complete their e-KYC online through the official website pmkisan.gov.in using Aadhaar and OTP. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest CSC center or bank for biometric e-KYC. To check whether they will receive the money, they can also check their beneficiary status online. If their name appears in the PM Kisan Beneficiary List, they are eligible for the Rs 2000 installment.

Overall, farmers who have completed e-KYC, submitted correct documents, and ensured Aadhaar-bank linking can expect the Rs 2000 payment before Diwali. However, those with errors or missing information may not receive the installment. So it’s essential to check your status and complete all formalities without delay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why

PM Kisan 21st Installment Before Diwali, But All Farmers Will Not Get ₹2000 – Here's Why

CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding...

CCPA Imposes ₹5 Lakh Penalty On Drishti IAS For Publishing Misleading Advertisements Regarding...

India Is Capable Of Absorbing Global Shocks, Stands Firm Despite Volatility: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India Is Capable Of Absorbing Global Shocks, Stands Firm Despite Volatility: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked...

Gold Prices Fall ₹643, Retreating From Record High To ₹1,16,945 Per 10 Grams, Profits Booked...

Big Change In Aadhaar Update Fees, Home Service Now ₹700, Name–Photo Change Also Costlier

Big Change In Aadhaar Update Fees, Home Service Now ₹700, Name–Photo Change Also Costlier