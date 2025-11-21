 India's Flash PMI Stands At 59.9 In November As Survey Participants Remain Upbeat Towards Year-Ahead Outlook
IANSUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index stood at 59.9 in November as survey participants remained upbeat towards the year-ahead outlook for output, according to data released by S&amp;P Global on Friday. The HSBC Flash PMI for November pointed to a further substantial expansion in private sector output across the country.

Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said that "The HSBC flash manufacturing PMI eased, though the improvement in operating conditions remained healthy. “The rise in new export orders matched that seen in October. However, overall new orders came in soft, indicating that the GST-led boost may have peaked. Cost pressures eased considerably, and so did prices charged,” Bhandari mentioned.

The latest 'flash' results showed a widespread cooling of inflationary pressures at manufacturers and service providers. Indian private sector companies signalled an absence of capacity pressures for the second month in a row, with outstanding business volumes decreasing further during November. Only marginal declines were noted at both manufacturing and services firms, however.

