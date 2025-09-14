 PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
PM Kisan’s 21st installment is expected around December 2025. Despite Diwali hopes, the government has not announced any date. Farmers must keep details updated to receive timely payments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Farmers Waiting for Next PM Kisan Installment| Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Millions of farmers in India are waiting for the 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under this scheme, the central government provides Rs 6,000 every year to eligible farmers. The amount is given in three installments of Rs 2,000 each, directly into their bank accounts.

20 Installments Already Released

Till now, the government has released 20 installments under the scheme. The most recent one, the 20th installment, was credited to farmers’ bank accounts on August 2, 2025. Now, all eyes are on the 21st installment.

Will Farmers Get Money Before Diwali?

With the festive season approaching, many farmers are hopeful that the next installment will be credited before Diwali 2025. However, so far, the government has made no official announcement about the date of release.

Expected Date of PM Kisan 21st Installment

As per the scheme rules, the government releases installments every four months. Since the last one was released in early August, the 21st installment is expected around December 2025. Therefore, chances of receiving it on or before Diwali are very low.

Key Point for Farmers

Farmers are advised to keep checking the official PM Kisan portal (pmkisan.gov.in) for updates and ensure their bank and Aadhaar details are linked correctly to avoid delays.

