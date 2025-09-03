 ₹2000 Coming Soon or Not? PM Kisan 21st Installment Update, What You Must Do Now
Farmers across India await the 21st PM-Kisan installment of Rs 2000. It may be released in November or December. Complete e-KYC and land verification to avoid missing the payment.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Good news for farmers! The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon. Under this scheme, farmers get Rs 6,000 every year in three parts of Rs 2,000 each.

What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

This is a government scheme that gives Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers. The money is sent directly to their bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). It helps farmers with small expenses.

When Will You Get the Rs 2000?

Till now, 20 installments have already been given. The 21st installment is likely to come in November or December 2025, as per media reports. However, the official date is not announced yet.

Do This Fast or You Might Miss the Money

If you want the Rs 2000 without delay, you must complete these steps:

- e-KYC (online or at CSC centre)

- Land verification

- Link Aadhaar to bank account

- Enable DBT option in your account

Without these, your installment may get stuck.

How to Do PM Kisan e-KYC?

You can do it in two easy ways:

Online via OTP: Go to pmkisan.gov.in

- Click on e-KYC

- Enter Aadhaar and verify with OTP

Offline via CSC Centre: Visit the nearest CSC and complete it with biometric verification.

Who Will Not Get the 21st Installment?

If you have not done e-KYC or land verification, you may miss this installment. The 20th installment was given to 9.7 crore farmers, and this one will follow the same process.

How to Check If Your Name Is in the List?

- Visit pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to ‘Farmer Corner’ > ‘Beneficiary List’

- Select your state, district, block, and village

- Click on ‘Get Report’

You’ll see if your name is on the list for the 21st installment.

