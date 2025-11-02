 8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees

8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government Employees

 The Cabinet has approved the 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference, outlining five major factors that will determine salary and pension hikes for over 1.15 crore central employees and pensioners.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet Approves 8th Pay Commission Terms of Reference. | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has officially approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission. The announcement was made after the Cabinet meeting on October 28. With this, the groundwork for potential salary and allowance revisions for millions of government employees has begun.

Five Key Factors Behind Salary Hike Decisions

According to the government, the 8th Pay Commission will determine salary revisions based on five major economic and administrative parameters:

- Current economic conditions and the government’s financial capacity.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To Farmers - VIDEO
PM Modi Announces To Increase Kisan Samman Nidhi, Says Bihar Govt To Give Additional ₹3000 To Farmers - VIDEO
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
President Droupadi Murmu Attends Second Convocation Of University Of Patanjali In Haridwar
President Droupadi Murmu Attends Second Convocation Of University Of Patanjali In Haridwar
'RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi CM Face At Gunpoint': PM Modi
'RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi CM Face At Gunpoint': PM Modi

- Ensuring that development projects and welfare schemes continue to have sufficient funding.

- Evaluating the cost of unfunded non-contributory pension schemes.

- Assessing the impact of recommendations on state finances.

- Comparing government pay structures with public and private sector wages.

These considerations aim to maintain fiscal balance while ensuring fair compensation for employees.

Read Also
8th Pay Commission ToR Approved: Justice Ranjana Desai To Head Panel, Salary Hike For 1.2 Crore...
article-image

Composition and Timeline of the Commission

The 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted in January 2025. It will have a Chairperson, a Part-time Member, and a Member Secretary. The commission has been tasked with submitting its final report within 18 months, though it may present interim reports during the process.

Read Also
8th Pay Commission Set To Launch, Employees Await Formal Announcement
article-image

Impact on Millions of Employees and Pensioners

The ToR approval marks a crucial step toward salary revisions that could benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, including defense personnel. The commission will review the basic pay structure, allowances, and pension frameworks, potentially leading to higher take-home pay and retirement benefits once its recommendations are implemented.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government...

8th Pay Commission Cleared By Cabinet, Five Key Factors To Decide Salary Hike For Government...

Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In...

Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In...

Markets To Take Cues From Macro Indicators, Global Trends And Key Q2 Results In Truncated Trading...

Markets To Take Cues From Macro Indicators, Global Trends And Key Q2 Results In Truncated Trading...

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash, Says Gold & Bitcoin Will Shield Investors From...

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash, Says Gold & Bitcoin Will Shield Investors From...

LIC Jan Suraksha Yojana Launch, Affordable Life Cover With Savings Benefit For Low-Income Families

LIC Jan Suraksha Yojana Launch, Affordable Life Cover With Savings Benefit For Low-Income Families