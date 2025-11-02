IPO Calendar: 5 IPOs Set To Debut Next Week, Will Groww Make Your Money Grow?

File Image |

New Delhi: Five IPOs are set to hit the market next week. Among them, fintech companies Groww and Pine Labs will launch their mainboard issues, while three IPOs will open in the SME segment. Additionally, five IPOs are scheduled to list next week. With market volatility and regulatory changes, Groww’s IPO is being seen as a big test. The total value of IPOs coming next week is around Rs 6,800 crore.

Groww IPO

Groww’s mainboard IPO will open on Tuesday, November 4, and close on Friday, November 7. Its parent company is Billionbrains Garage Ventures. The issue size is Rs 6,632 crore, with a price band of Rs 95–Rs 100 per share. It includes both fresh shares and an offer for sale (OFS). Each lot will contain 150 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 15,000. Retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots. The IPO is expected to list on BSE and NSE on November 12.

Pine Labs Ltd IPO

This is another mainboard IPO with an issue size of Rs 2,088.23 crore. Most shares are fresh, while some will be offered under OFS. The company has not yet announced its price band. Initial details suggest the issue will open on November 7 and close on November 11, with a likely listing on November 14.

IPOs opening in the SME segment

Three IPOs will also open in the SME segment next week:

Curis Lifesciences IPO: Opens November 7, closes November 11. Price band Rs 120–Rs 128 per share, issue size Rs 27.52 crore.

Finbud Financial Services IPO: Opens November 6, closes November 10. Price band Rs 140–Rs 142 per share, issue size Rs 71.68 crore.

Shreeji Global FMCG IPO: Opens November 4, closes November 7. Price band Rs 120–Rs125 per share, issue size Rs 85 crore.