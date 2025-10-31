Lenskart IPO Opens For Subscription, ₹7,200 Crore Issue Creates Buzz – Should You Invest Or Wait?

Lenskart, one of India’s top eyewear brands, just opened its IPO for subscription today. |

Mumbai: Lenskart, one of India’s top eyewear brands, just opened its IPO for subscription today. If you’re interested, you can put in your bid until November 4. The company wants to raise Rs 7,278 crore—Rs 2,150 crore will come from new shares, and the rest, Rs 5,128 crore, is from existing shareholders selling their stake. The share price sits between Rs 382 and Rs 402, and you’ll need to buy at least 37 shares if you want in.

Now, before the IPO went live, Lenskart’s shares were buzzing in the grey market. On Friday, the grey market premium (GMP) was at Rs 75 per share. Basically, folks were paying Rs 477 per share—Rs 75 over the highest official price. With that kind of premium, analysts think Lenskart could list at about 18 percent higher than its issue price. Still, that GMP can swing pretty wildly, so don’t take it as gospel.

So, should you invest? The buzz around Lenskart’s Rs 7,000 crore IPO shows investors are keen on big consumer-tech stories in India. The company, now valued at nearly Rs 70,000 crore, stands out with its omni-channel approach and push into international markets.

But here’s the thing—experts say you need to look closely at whether Lenskart can keep its margins and business model solid, especially with costs climbing and more global players stepping in. India’s optical market has plenty of room to grow, especially in eyewear, but steady profits and smart partnerships are what will really decide if Lenskart can go from a fast-growing startup to a stable, successful public company.