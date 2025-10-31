Vedanta Q2 Profit Falls 38 Per Cent To ₹3,479 Crore On Exceptional Cost; Revenue Rises To ₹40,464 Crore Amid Global Expansion

Vedanta Ltd reported a 38% fall in Q2 profit due to one-time costs, even as revenue rose on higher commodity prices | File Pic

New Delhi, Oct 31: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 37.9 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,479 crore for the September quarter due to an exceptional item. The company had posted consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,603 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue Rises Despite Profit Drop

However, the company had posted an increase in total income to Rs 40,464 crore over Rs 38,934 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Vedanta said in a regulatory filing. The PAT was impacted due to exceptional item outgo of Rs 2,067 crore during the second quarter.

Details of Exceptional Items

Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel told PTI that the exceptional item is primarily due to a Rs 1,407 crore write-off from an adverse Supreme Court ruling on a power benefit claim and a Rs 660 crore settlement payment to SEPCO for an arbitration dispute at the Talwandi Sabo power unit. While Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, the receivable of Rs 1,407 crore is not recoverable and has been written off in the second quarter.

Strong Operational and Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue during the second quarter rose 6 per cent to Rs 39,218 crore due to higher LME, premia and forex gain. Vedanta Executive Director said that the company's H1 FY26 performance reflects its resilience.

The company delivered 8 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth in a period marked by uncertainties and lower prices of key commodities.

Expansion and Future Outlook

"This performance is on the back of our disciplined approach, focusing on volume growth and cost reduction across businesses," he said.

The company delivered strong progress on new projects, including commissioning of 1.3 GW of new power plant capacities, first metal production from new BALCO smelter, first alumina from 1.5 MTPA train 2 at Lanjigarh refinery and start of 160 KTPA Roaster at Debari, he said.

Vedanta Poised for Record FY26 Performance

"Supported by this increased production capacity and the recovery in commodity prices, Vedanta is well positioned to deliver its best performance in FY26, with full year EBITDA surpassing the historic best EBITDA of USD 6 bn delivered in FY22," Vedanta Executive Director Arun Misra said.

As on September 30, 2025, Vedanta's gross debt stood at Rs 83,544 crore and net debt at Rs 62,063 crore.

Global Operations and Market Presence

Vedanta Group is a global leader in critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations spanning India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

