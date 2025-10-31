 Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO
Four years after global automobile manufacturer Ford had wound up its operations in Chennai, the company on Friday announced a revival plan with a focus on producing “all-new, next-generation engines.”

N Chithra
Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Ford Motor Company signs an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to restart operations at its Chennai plant with a ₹3,250-crore investment | X - @TRBRajaa

Chennai: Four years after global automobile manufacturer Ford had wound up its operations in Chennai, the company on Friday announced a revival plan with a focus on producing “all-new, next-generation engines.”

Massive Investment and Job Creation at Maraimalai Nagar Plant

The company said it would pump in ₹3,250 crore to create over 600 jobs involving powertrain manufacturing at its Maraimalai Nagar plant. The company is basically building on a Letter of Intent and singed a MoU outlining the strategic direction that leverages India’s manufacturing expertise as part of the “Ford+ plan.”

Ford Reaffirms Commitment to India’s Manufacturing Strength

“We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant’s vital role in Ford’s manufacturing network,” said Jeff Marentic, president, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, in a press release.

“We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support as we advance these plans. This decision reinforces our commitment to leveraging India’s manufacturing prowess for future products.”

Tamil Nadu CM Welcomes Ford’s Return

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the return of Ford in Chennai. “Ford’s decision to choose India’s automobile capital for production of such futuristic engines is another testimony for Tamil Nadu’s industrial prowess and its indispensable position in the global manufacturing supply chain!,” he said in a social media post.

