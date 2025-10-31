Tamil Nadu News: 4 Years After Exit, Ford Set To Revive Operations At Chennai Plant With ₹3,250-Crore Investment; 600 Jobs To Be Created | VIDEO

Ford Motor Company signs an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to restart operations at its Chennai plant with a ₹3,250-crore investment | X - @TRBRajaa

Chennai: Four years after global automobile manufacturer Ford had wound up its operations in Chennai, the company on Friday announced a revival plan with a focus on producing “all-new, next-generation engines.”

Massive Investment and Job Creation at Maraimalai Nagar Plant

The company said it would pump in ₹3,250 crore to create over 600 jobs involving powertrain manufacturing at its Maraimalai Nagar plant. The company is basically building on a Letter of Intent and singed a MoU outlining the strategic direction that leverages India’s manufacturing expertise as part of the “Ford+ plan.”

Hard work and dedicated follow up of #TeamCMMKStalin pays off !#Ford is officially back to Chennai! 🎊



Today, Ford and the Government of Tamil Nadu signed an MoU in the presence of Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal and our Honourable DyCM Thiru @Udhaystalin… pic.twitter.com/NDwFyz4Utf — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) October 31, 2025

Ford Reaffirms Commitment to India’s Manufacturing Strength

“We are pleased to advance our plans and confirm the Chennai plant’s vital role in Ford’s manufacturing network,” said Jeff Marentic, president, International Markets Group, Ford Motor Company, in a press release.

“We are thankful to the government of Tamil Nadu for its continued support as we advance these plans. This decision reinforces our commitment to leveraging India’s manufacturing prowess for future products.”

Also Watch:

Ford returns to Tamil Nadu with full throttle!



A powerful comeback that renews a long and trusted partnership, as #Ford invests Rs. 3,250 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a Next Gen Engine Manufacturing Unit at its plant at Maraimalai Nagar. This major investment will create 600… https://t.co/IiEh6HX46o — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) October 31, 2025

Tamil Nadu CM Welcomes Ford’s Return

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the return of Ford in Chennai. “Ford’s decision to choose India’s automobile capital for production of such futuristic engines is another testimony for Tamil Nadu’s industrial prowess and its indispensable position in the global manufacturing supply chain!,” he said in a social media post.