 GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

The Finance Ministry informed Parliament that GST rate revisions effective from September 22 have led to a 5% rise in states’ revenues between September and November. GST collections rose to Rs 2.59 lakh crore, with rate rationalisation and higher consumption driving growth.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 16: The revision in GST rates that kicked in from September 22, as part of the economic reforms of the government, have resulted in a 5 per cent growth in the revenue of states (Gross SGST + IGST settled to States) during the period from September to November of the current financial year compared to the same period of the previous financial year, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

GST Collections Rise to Rs 2.59 Lakh Crore

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the GST collections during September to November of the current financial year (2025-26) have risen to Rs 2,59,202 crore from Rs 2,46,197 crore in the same period of 2024-25.

GST Council Recommended Rate Rationalisation

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: What Is The Candidate Spending Limit Set By SEC; Details Inside
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
French Court Orders PSG To Pay Around ₹636 Crore To Kylian Mbappe In Unpaid Salary And Bonuses: Reports
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Rajasthan Police Constable Final Result 2025 Declared For District Churu At police.rajasthan.gov.in; Direct Link Here
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Chennai Super Kings Smash Auction Record After Ashwin Praises Youngster
IPL 2026 Auction: Who Is Kartik Sharma? Chennai Super Kings Smash Auction Record After Ashwin Praises Youngster

The minister also noted that the GST rates are prescribed on the recommendations of the GST Council, which is a constitutional body comprising members from states, UTs, and the Centre.

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting held on September 3, 2025, has recommended a comprehensive rate rationalisation and structural simplification of the tax structure. These recommendations have been notified by the Central government with effect from September 22, 2025.

Consumption Growth Expected to Strengthen GST Revenue

The recent GST rate rationalisation and the government’s continued emphasis on ease of doing business are part of the government’s multi-pronged strategy to boost consumption growth in the economy. The strengthening of consumption demand is expected to have a positive impact on GST revenue.

The new GST rates became effective only from September 22, 2025 and the Gross GST collections excluding Compensation Cess from October to November 2025 registered a 4.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

Cesses and Surcharges Used for Welfare Schemes

The minister said that the receipts from cesses and surcharges form part of the Consolidated Fund of India and are used to finance the development and welfare measures in the states through various Central government schemes and initiatives.

Also Watch:

Read Also
GST 2.0 Spurs Retail Credit Demand, Young Borrowers Turn Cautious: CIBIL
article-image

GST Rates on School Stationery Reduced to Nil

The minister also explained in answer to another question that the GST rate for pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and notebooks has been reduced to nil.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

GST Rate Rationalisation Leads To 5 Per Cent Growth In States’ Revenue: Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Yashoda Healthcare, Fusion CX, Orient Cables, 4 Others Get Sebi's Approval For IPOs

Yashoda Healthcare, Fusion CX, Orient Cables, 4 Others Get Sebi's Approval For IPOs

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025: MoUs Signed To Accelerate Gir Somnath’s Industrial...

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference 2025: MoUs Signed To Accelerate Gir Somnath’s Industrial...

Sensex Falls 533 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 On Weak Global Cues

Sensex Falls 533 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,900 On Weak Global Cues

HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%

HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%