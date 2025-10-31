 SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams
The move would beef up headcount at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to meet emerging challenges and evolving responsibilities, particularly those related to an expanding marketplace and mitigation of investment-related frauds.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi has launched a recruitment drive, inviting applications for 110 senior-level positions across various streams.

In its notice on Thursday, Sebi has invited applications from Indian citizens for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the general, legal, information technology, research, official language, and engineering streams.

There are 56 posts in the General stream, 22 for Information Technology, 20 for Legal, 4 for Research, 3 for Official Language, 2 for Engineering (Electrical) and 3 for Engineering (Civil).

Candidates can apply for the posts through online mode till November 28.

The selection process will comprise a three-stage process - two online examinations followed by an interview.

In 2024-25, the regulator recruited 96 officers across streams in Grade A.

As of March 2025, the total staff strength across various grades of Sebi stood at 1,105. Of these, 1,037 employees are officers, while 68 employees are secretarial and other staff. The male and female composition is 787 and 318, respectively, according to the regulator's annual report for 2024-25.

Formed by the government in 1988, Sebi was given statutory powers after passage of the Sebi Act in 1992, after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.

As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.

It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds. Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

