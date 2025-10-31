Kalpataru Projects International Q2 Profit Surges 89% To ₹237 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth And Record Order Inflows

Real estate developer Kalpataru | X @thenewsdrum

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International on Friday posted an 89 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 237.39 crore in the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.56 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 6,551.96 crore in the quarter from Rs 4,946.98 crore in the same period a year ago.

KPIL received new orders worth Rs 14,951 crore till date in FY26, at a growth of 26 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year), the statement said.

Further, it stated that it is favourably placed in orders worth Rs 5,000 crore.

As of September 30, 2025, its consolidated order book, after giving effect to the change in scope, stands at Rs 64,682 crore.

"We have delivered another quarter of strong performance, building on the momentum of the previous quarter," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KPIL, said.

This quarter happens to be the best-ever Q2 in terms of revenue and profitability, as our consolidated revenue grew by 32 per cent YoY, profit before tax (PBT) grew by 71 per cent YoY with margin expansion of 110 basis points to 4.9 per cent and profit after tax (PAT) grew by 89 per cent YoY." The robust performance reflects the strength of the company's underlying business model, which focuses on profitable growth, diversified business mix, efficient working capital management and relentless focus towards building future-proof capabilities, it said.

Looking ahead, He said, "We remain committed to improving our project delivery capabilities, further strengthening our balance sheet and continuing to invest to scale high-growth business verticals. We believe these objectives, coupled with strong business visibility in power T&D and civil construction, well-position us to deliver on our growth targets going forward." KPIL is one of the largest specialised EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. It is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

