India Prepares For Record Celebration Season, 46 Lakh Marriages To Boost Economy, Markets & Consumer Spending Expected To Soar

India’s wedding season from November 1 to December 14 is expected to host 46 lakh weddings. |

New Delhi: New Delhi is gearing up for its famous wedding season, kicking off November 1. The city—and really, the whole country—is about to dive into the full 'band, baaja, baraat' vibe. This busy stretch runs from Kartik Shukla Paksha Ekadashi all the way to December 14. People are talking about a whopping 46 lakh weddings happening in these few weeks, and the business generated? That’s expected to hit around Rs 6.5 lakh crore.

This year looks bigger than ever. More weddings, more spending—just more of everything. Every industry that’s even remotely tied to weddings is getting ready for a boost. Think jewelry, clothing, catering, event planning—you name it, they’re in for a busy season.

Delhi, as always, is right at the center of it all. Over 4.8 lakh weddings are on the calendar here, and the city alone is looking at about Rs 1.8 lakh crore in wedding expenses. Venues, caterers, hotels, jewelers, event managers—everyone’s already swamped with bookings. Couples are making sure their big day is just right, and nobody wants to miss out.

This rush isn’t just about glitz and fun. Weddings pump serious money into the economy. Every sector, whether it’s jewelry or travel, gets a slice of the pie. Weddings drive a huge chunk of consumer spending in India, and this season is no exception.

Gold and diamond jewelry are set to fly off the shelves—they always grab the biggest share of wedding budgets. Designer outfits, ethnic wear, and gift shops will see heavy footfall. Families are spending on electronics, sweets, and catering, making sure every ceremony goes off without a hitch.

Event managers have their hands full with decorations, lighting, DJs, and all kinds of entertainment. Travel and hospitality businesses are bracing for a wave of hotel bookings and destination weddings. Honestly, it’s a ripple effect—these few weeks mean big business for everyone, from the smallest shop to the biggest company.

And there’s another side to all this: the stock market. Every year, companies like Titan Company Ltd, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, ABFRL, and Arvind Ltd see a jump in sales during wedding season. Analysts expect the November-December shopping spree to give the markets a good push.

Gold, fashion, hotels, sweets, travel—weddings tie it all together. The 2025 wedding season looks set to drive India’s economy forward. With the sound of shahnai in the air, you can almost hear the economy humming along, too.