 Handled 4,200+ Cases In A Year, 1,810 Time-Sensitive: Blinkit Ambulance Service Marks One Year
Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Blinkit’s foray into emergency healthcare completed one year on Friday, with the company’s ambulance service handling more than 4,200 cases across parts of Gurugram, Manesar and Delhi, including 1,810 time-sensitive medical emergencies.

Marking the milestone, Blinkit co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said the service was launched with a clear but challenging objective. “A year ago on this day, we started the Blinkit Ambulance service in Gurugram with a simple intent - to see if we could make emergency medical help reach people faster, when every minute counts,” Dhindsa wrote in a post on X.

Low margin for error in emergency care

Describing emergency healthcare as a difficult space to operate in, Dhindsa acknowledged the risks involved. “It was uncomfortable territory. Emergency care is complex, sometimes outcomes are unforgiving, and there’s very little margin for error,” he said, adding that “training people to make the right calls under pressure is a long, deliberate process.”

Over the past year, the Blinkit ambulance team has expanded its footprint, now operating 25 ambulances across most of Gurugram and Manesar, and in select areas of Delhi such as Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Patel Nagar, Dwarka and Greater Kailash.

article-image

10-minute response in 87% cases

According to Dhindsa, the service has achieved a key emergency response benchmark, with ambulances reaching patients within 10 minutes in 87% of cases. He also said that families using the service were not charged for ambulance support.

Behind the numbers, Dhindsa said, lies sustained investment in people and systems. So far, 70 paramedics trained at the Blinkit Academy have been deployed on ambulances.

Highlighting the company’s cautious approach to growth, he noted that responsible expansion sometimes requires restraint. “We’re still early in this journey,” Dhindsa said, adding that Blinkit would continue to prioritise training and preparedness over rapid scale-up as it works towards building a world-class ambulance service.

