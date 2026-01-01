'Unaffected By Calls For Strikes': Zomato, Blinkit Clock Record 75 Lakh Deliveries On NYE, Says Eternal Founder Deepinder Goyal

Eternal founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said Zomato and Blinkit recorded their highest-ever delivery volumes on New Year’s Eve, remaining “unaffected by calls for strikes” by a section of gig workers across the country.

In a detailed post, Goyal said more than 75 lakh orders were delivered to over 63 lakh customers by 4.5 lakh-plus delivery partners, calling it an all-time high for the platforms. He credited support from local law enforcement for ensuring smooth operations and preventing disruptions by what he termed a “small number of miscreants”.

“Most importantly, thank you to our delivery partners who showed up despite intimidation, stood their ground, and chose honest work and progress,” Goyal wrote, asserting that no special incentives beyond usual New Year’s Eve payouts were offered. He said incentive levels were in line with previous NYE trends.

The statement came after a nationwide strike by delivery partners of Zomato and Swiggy on December 31, the second such protest this month after a similar action on Christmas Day, both peak-demand periods for online food delivery. Workers have raised concerns over low and unpredictable pay, lack of social security benefits, unsafe working conditions, and rigid delivery timelines.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, both Zomato and Swiggy reportedly announced enhanced festive payouts. Zomato said delivery partners could earn Rs 120–Rs 150 per order during peak hours between 6 pm and 12 am, along with additional earnings depending on demand. The company also temporarily waived penalties for order denials and cancellations.

Earlier, the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers submitted a joint letter to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, seeking government intervention on minimum wages, social security coverage and legislative safeguards for platform workers.

Addressing criticism of gig work, Goyal argued that the sector is among India’s largest organised job creators. “If a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people,” he said, urging people not to be swayed by “narratives pushed by vested interests”.