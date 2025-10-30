 Kerala Bride's Father Wears QR Code For Online Cash Gifts; Wedding Video Goes Viral
Kerala Bride's Father Wears QR Code For Online Cash Gifts; Wedding Video Goes Viral

A Kerala wedding went viral after the bride’s father wore a Paytm QR code on his shirt for online cash gifts, blending tradition with tech.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

In India, weddings are known for their grandeur, emotions, and never-ending traditions, but one Kerala wedding just added a digital twist that no one saw coming. The bride’s father became an overnight internet sensation after he was spotted wearing a Paytm QR code badge on his shirt, reportedly inviting guests to send their blessings and cash gifts online.

Kerala viral wedding moment

The clip, shared widely across social media, shows the father smiling proudly while the QR code gleamed under the wedding lights. Guests could simply scan and transfer money instead of handing over the usual gift envelopes, a move that’s both eco-friendly and in perfect sync with India’s growing digital payment culture.

Check out the viral video below:

Internet reacts

Labelled as “cashless at marriage”, the innovative idea struck a chord online, where people couldn’t stop talking about the man’s forward-thinking (and slightly cheeky) approach. Many netizens praised the practicality behind it, calling him a “true ambassador of Digital India”.

However, the reactions were hilariously divided. “Pay bill and eat 😁,” joked one user, while another quipped, “Bhai ab envelope mei 100 bhi nh de sakte 😂.” Someone else remarked, “Marriage ❌ Business ✅,” capturing the internet’s mix of amusement and disbelief.

Others were less impressed. One user wrote, “What an excellent way of begging, not a speck of decency,” while another added, “So disgusting to make money out of your child’s wedding.” A few even shared how their own weddings focused only on blessings, not gifts.

