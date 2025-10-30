Women Are 3 Times More Forgetful Than Men, With Widows & Single Women At Greater Risk: Study

Ai-generated image | Grok

New Delhi: A recent study has revealed surprising facts about dementia, or memory loss, among the elderly.

Experts from Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and the University of Lucknow’s PGI conducted research involving 350 elderly participants. The study found that women are almost three times more likely to experience forgetfulness than men.

In practical terms, this means that if 13 out of every 100 men suffer from forgetfulness, the rate rises to 39 out of 100 women of the same age group. The study also suggests that widowed and single women are comparatively more vulnerable to memory loss.

According to the researchers, this issue is increasing rapidly among women , not only due to ageing, but also because of malnutrition, mental stress, and loneliness. Widows and women living away from their families are particularly at risk. Many of them have poor diets and are unable to take proper care of their health. Moreover, a lack of emotional and social connection can have a profound impact on brain function.

The study further revealed that women suffering from amnesia exhibit reduced thinking, decision-making, and reasoning abilities. Experts noted that women who live alone often fail to eat properly, leading to nutritional deficiencies which, over time, adversely affect brain function.

The research also found that older adults and women with amnesia experience not only memory problems but also a range of other mental and physical health issues. These include frequent forgetfulness or misplacing items, increased irritability and anger, insomnia or limited sleep, suspicion, difficulty performing daily tasks, and a higher risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, eye problems, and other ailments.

Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. It should not be used as a substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before undertaking any new activity or treatment.