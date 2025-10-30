Enrique Iglesias Fan Celebrates Her 40th Birthday At Mumbai Concert; Her Family Surprised Her With Tickets To The Show

For one fan, Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert wasn’t just another live show; it was the surprise of a lifetime. Amid flashing lights, roaring music, and thousands of cheering voices at MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday, October 29, a moment of pure joy unfolded when a fan's birthday wish came true in the most unforgettable way.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the fan introduced herself, saying, "Hi, this is Saloni. It's my 40th birthday, and I've never been to a concert before. So, today my sisters and my sisters-in-law, from all over India — Calcutta, Hyderabad, and Assam — gave me a surprise in the afternoon. They got me here for the Enrique Iglesias concert," she shared, her voice filled with excitement and emotion.

Check out the exclusive video below: