 Enrique Iglesias Fan Celebrates Her 40th Birthday At Mumbai Concert; Her Family Surprised Her With Tickets To The Show
A 40-year-old fan celebrates her birthday at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert. "It's my 40th birthday, and I've never been to a concert before," Saloni said to FPJ.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
article-image

For one fan, Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert wasn’t just another live show; it was the surprise of a lifetime. Amid flashing lights, roaring music, and thousands of cheering voices at MMRDA Grounds on Wednesday, October 29, a moment of pure joy unfolded when a fan's birthday wish came true in the most unforgettable way.

article-image

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the fan introduced herself, saying, "Hi, this is Saloni. It's my 40th birthday, and I've never been to a concert before. So, today my sisters and my sisters-in-law, from all over India — Calcutta, Hyderabad, and Assam — gave me a surprise in the afternoon. They got me here for the Enrique Iglesias concert," she shared, her voice filled with excitement and emotion.

