Millennium Mams’ Investment Conclave 4.0 in Mumbai Today

Millennium Mams’, a leading women’s organisation founded by visionary educator and investor Bishnu Dhanuka will host its flagship Investment Conclave 4.0 today (November 3, 2025) at the Garware Club, Mumbai.

What began as a small initiative to empower women through financial literacy has evolved into a global movement that has touched the lives of over 10,000 women across India and beyond.

Since its inception in Kolkata over three decades ago, Millennium Mams’ has worked relentlessly to help women understand markets, read balance sheets and become confident investors.

Drawing inspiration from Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy, the organisation’s curriculum blends theory with practice as members analyse listed companies, attend AGMs and visit manufacturing facilities to gain a real-world understanding of business and finance.

Under the guidance of its founder, thousands of women have transitioned from being passive savers to informed investors and entrepreneurs. The upcoming conclave in Mumbai is both a celebration of that journey and a step toward the organisation’s global vision.

The conclave will feature an impressive array of leaders from India’s banking and economic ecosystem.

The conclave will be an all-day event with each speaker sharing not only professional insights but also personal reflections on leadership, resilience and vision—values that lie at the heart of the Millennium Mams’ community. While investing remains its core focus, Millennium Mams’ has grown into a holistic platform fostering intellectual curiosity, confidence and social responsibility among women. Members engage in discussions on economics, current affairs and entrepreneurship, all designed to nurture leadership skills.

The Investment Conclave 4.0 marks an inflection point and a symbol of how financial literacy can evolve into a force for empowerment.

By combining education, mentorship and global networking, the organisation continues to prove that when women understand finance, they transform not only their own lives but also contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy.

The conclave will be a celebration of knowledge, growth and empowerment, a milestone in Millennium Mams’ journey from a local initiative to a global sisterhood of financially confident women. For more details, visit, www.millenniummams.com