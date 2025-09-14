Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property

India’s richest man makes another big move in New York City real estate. | Mukesh Ambani File Image | File

New York: Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, has bought a building in New York City’s Tribeca neighbourhood. According to The Real Deal, Ambani paid USD 17.4 million for the property at 11 Hubert Street.

This purchase comes two years after Ambani sold his two-bedroom condo in Manhattan’s West Village for USD 9 million. That apartment had beautiful views of the Hudson River.

Who Sold the Building?

The seller was Robert Pera, the billionaire founder and CEO of Ubiquiti, a tech company. Pera bought the Tribeca building in 2018 for about USD 20 million.

After buying, he hired architect Eric Cobb to design a 17,000-square-foot luxury mansion. The plan included a huge half-basketball court, a double-height living room, and a full-floor master suite. However, the project never came to life.

Past Attempts to Sell the Property

In 2021, Pera listed the building with the approved mansion plans for USD 25 million. He also offered older designs by the famous Maya Lin Studios.

Maya Lin’s design was even grander, imagining a 20,000-square-foot mega mansion with seven bedrooms, 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, a half-Olympic pool, and a breakfast room.

Despite these ambitious ideas, the building stayed empty for nearly 10 years before Ambani stepped in to buy it through RIL USA, Reliance’s American arm.

Why This Building Stands Out?

The listing described the property as 'an exceptionally rare chance' to build a dream family mansion in the heart of Tribeca. The location is one of Manhattan’s most sought-after neighborhoods, known for its luxury homes, celebrity residents, and cultural vibe.

For Ambani, who already owns some of the world’s most expensive homes including Antilia in Mumbai, this is another sign of his growing global footprint in real estate.