Gautam Adani Surpasses Mukesh Ambani To Reclaim Richest Person Title In India; Here's The List Of Other Wealthiest Individuals In The Country

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | January 05, 2024
Gautam Adani has regained his position as India's richest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani once again, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.
Adani's net worth stands at $97.6 billion, positioning him at the 12th spot worldwide as per the Bloomberg Index.
Adani Group stocks' recent surge led to the change in rankings, fueled by factors like the Supreme Court's trust in SEBI's probe into the Adani-Hindenburg saga.
Mukesh Ambani holds the 13th spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, boasting a net worth of $97 billion.
Shapoor Mistry has secured the 38th position in the Billionaire Index with a net worth of $34.6 billion.
Shiv Nadar has positioned the 45th position in the Billionaire Index with a net worth of $33 billion.
Other Indians who secured the list of Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index include Azim Premji with net worth $25.7 Billion (64th position), Savitri Jindal with net worth $24.7 (67th position), Dilip Shanghvi with net worth $ 21.7 Billion (81 position), Lakshmi Mittal with net worth $20.1 Billion (90th position), and Cyrus Poonawalla with a net worth of $18.7 Billion (102 position).