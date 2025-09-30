 Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged
HomeBusinessGovt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged | Representation Image

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter beginning October 1, 2025.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from 1st October, 2025 and ending on 31st December, 2025 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (1st July, 2025 to 30th September, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will remain at 7.7 per cent for the October-December 2025 period.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the third quarter of the current fiscal.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the sixth consecutive quarter. The government had last made changes in some schemes for the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

