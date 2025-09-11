Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali? Here’s What We Know About The PM Kisan 21st Installment Update

Big Festive Gift Before Navratri. |

New Delhi: Before Navratri, the Modi government gave a big gift to the country by changing GST rates from September 22, making some daily-use items cheaper. But farmers are now waiting for another gift — the 21st installment of Rs 2000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

When Was the Last Installment Sent?

The last installment was sent on 2 August 2025 in the farmers acoount. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released it from his constituency Varanasi. Over 9.71 crore farmers received Rs 20,500 crore. In Bihar alone, more than 75 lakh farmers got the money.

Will Rs 2000 Come Before Diwali?

Looking at past years, the installment usually comes between August and November.

- In 2024, the 18th installment came on 5 October

- In 2023, on 15 November

- In 2022, on 17 October

This year, Diwali is on 20 October 2025, so farmers may get the 21st installment around that time or earlier. But the official date is not announced yet.

Bihar Elections Could Speed Up Payment

Bihar elections are expected this year. The Election Commission may announce dates by end of September. Before the model code of conduct comes into effect, the government might transfer the money. That’s why many believe the Rs 2000 payment may come in early October.

What Is PM Kisan Yojana?

This scheme started in February 2019. Under it, farmers get Rs 6000 every year in three parts of Rs 2000 each. The money goes directly to their bank accounts.

Which Farmers May Not Get the Payment?

Farmers may miss the installment if they haven’t: Done e-KYC, Linked Aadhaar with bank account and not completed land verification. These steps must be completed on time to receive money.

How to Check Your Installment Status

- Visit: pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to ‘Farmers Corner’

- Click ‘Beneficiary Status’

- Enter Aadhaar number or registration number

- You can also see your village list under ‘Beneficiary List’

Help If You Face Issues

If there’s a problem, farmers can contact the helpline:

Toll-Free: 155261, 1800115526

Landline: 011-23381092

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in