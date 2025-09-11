 Elon Musk Shows Larry Ellison Who's The Wealth-Boss; Regains Richest-Man Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsElon Musk Shows Larry Ellison Who's The Wealth-Boss; Regains Richest-Man Title

Elon Musk Shows Larry Ellison Who's The Wealth-Boss; Regains Richest-Man Title

Elon Musk regained the title of the world's richest man back from Larry Ellison leaving the former contended with the title of the world's second richest man.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
File Image of Maverick Billionaire and Tesla Founder Elon Musk | File Image

Maverick technology leader Elon Musk of Space X, Tesla and X fame on Thursday regained the coveted richest man title from Larry Ellison.

A day ago, Larry Ellison of Oracle saw his wealth sizzle by $101 billion after shares of Oracle Corporation sizzled on American stock exchanges.

Read Also
Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
article-image

However, Elon's wealth soared by 0.11% to reflect a total value of $436.1 billion pushing him to the top of the wealth-list. As per the Forbes list, Ellison is ranked second with a wealth of $387.6 billion.

Last year, a similar duel was seen between the riches of Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos's wealth was estimated at $242 billion. However as of the time of updating this story, Bezos has been ranked fourth. The other billionaire among the top-five being Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet's (Google) Larry Page. Page's colleague Sergey Brin follows him on sixth position.

FPJ Shorts
Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Ramesh Gaichor Released On Temporary Bail After HC Rebukes Taloja Jail Authorities
Elgar Parishad Case: Activist Ramesh Gaichor Released On Temporary Bail After HC Rebukes Taloja Jail Authorities
Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Under-Construction Marwari Community Building In Kathmandu
Nepal Unrest: Protesters Set Fire To Under-Construction Marwari Community Building In Kathmandu
Navratri 2025: Will You Wear These Boho-Fusion Denims For Garba Nights? Here's How You Can Make It Yourself
Navratri 2025: Will You Wear These Boho-Fusion Denims For Garba Nights? Here's How You Can Make It Yourself
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package For Mauritius In Varanasi - VIDEO
PM Modi Announces Special Economic Package For Mauritius In Varanasi - VIDEO

While most of these names have been around on the listicle for quite sometime, the most surprising name has been that of Nvidia's Jensen Huang who saw his wealth zoom from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $98 billion in 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

Nepal Political Crisis: Violent Clashes Erupt Between Gen-Z Groups Outside Army HQ Over Internal...

'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death...

'I am Alive, Unhurt': Delhi Woman Who Crashed New Thar Out Of Mahindra Showroom, Slams Fake Death...

Charlie Kirk Death: New Video Shows Stranger Man In Audience Celebrating And Cheering Moments After...

Charlie Kirk Death: New Video Shows Stranger Man In Audience Celebrating And Cheering Moments After...

Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian...

Sonia Gandhi Gets Relief By Delhi Court Over Inclusion In Voters' List Before Becoming Indian...

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB Variant Is Priced In India Above ₹2 Lakh: Here Are Some Luxury Products You...

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB Variant Is Priced In India Above ₹2 Lakh: Here Are Some Luxury Products You...