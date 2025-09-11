Elon Musk Shows Larry Ellison Who's The Wealth-Boss; Regains Richest-Man Title

File Image of Maverick Billionaire and Tesla Founder Elon Musk | File Image

Maverick technology leader Elon Musk of Space X, Tesla and X fame on Thursday regained the coveted richest man title from Larry Ellison.

A day ago, Larry Ellison of Oracle saw his wealth sizzle by $101 billion after shares of Oracle Corporation sizzled on American stock exchanges.

However, Elon's wealth soared by 0.11% to reflect a total value of $436.1 billion pushing him to the top of the wealth-list. As per the Forbes list, Ellison is ranked second with a wealth of $387.6 billion.

Last year, a similar duel was seen between the riches of Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos's wealth was estimated at $242 billion. However as of the time of updating this story, Bezos has been ranked fourth. The other billionaire among the top-five being Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet's (Google) Larry Page. Page's colleague Sergey Brin follows him on sixth position.

While most of these names have been around on the listicle for quite sometime, the most surprising name has been that of Nvidia's Jensen Huang who saw his wealth zoom from $4.7 billion in 2020 to $98 billion in 2025.