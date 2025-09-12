Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Arrested, Somebody 'CLOSE TO HIM' Turned Him In, US Prez Trump Makes Startling Claim - VIDEO

A day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after being shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event, US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that the person involved in the killing had been arrested by police.

In an interview with Fox News, speaking about the suspect in the case, Trump said, "I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody."

US President Donald Trump appreciated the efforts by the local police and the governor in their efforts to nab the suspect.

Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in: Trump

Donald Trump informed FOX News that authorities have apprehended the suspect and that an individual very close to him provided information leading to his capture. “Somebody that was very close to him turned him in," he said.

He further stated that an official announcement is expected later in the day.

Yesterday, FBI released images of a person of interest connected to the assassination of Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot during a Utah Valley University event Wednesday. The agency posted on X requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect, described as wearing a cap, black sunglasses, long-sleeved black T-shirt, and jeans.

FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls confirmed recovery of a "high-powered bolt-action rifle" believed to be the murder weapon from nearby woods. Law enforcement continues an intensive manhunt for the college-aged suspect, working "around the clock" to apprehend the individual.

President Trump announced Thursday he will posthumously honor Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, though no ceremony date was specified. Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and Trump ally, was killed during his "American Comeback Tour" debate at the Utah campus. The attack occurred before thousands of witnesses, with viral footage capturing the moment Kirk was struck in the neck during the public event.